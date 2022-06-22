Market Days schedule

THURSDAY

10 – 8 KidZone sponsored by Vertical Entertainment (State House Lawn)

10 – 6 Doggy Splashpad (State House)

10 – 10:45 Music and Movement with Miss Heather (City Plaza)

11 – 1 Story time with Concord Public Library (State House Lawn)

12 – 12:50 Northeastern Ballet Theatre (Eagle Square)

1 – 1:45 Becca Myari (Main Street Stage)

1 – 3 TBD (Eagle Square)

2 – 2:45 Tyler Allgood (Main Street Stage)

2 – 3 Music and Movement with Miss Heather (City Plaza)

2:15 – 3 Run/Derek Strand (Homegrown Stage)

3 – 3:50 Paul Gormley (Eagle Square)

3 – 3:45 Joey Clark & the Big Hearts (Main Street Stage)

3:15 – 4 Hank Osborne (Homegrown Stage)

3:30 – 4:30 Kids Yoga with Blossom Yoga (State House Lawn)

4 – 4:45 Taylor Marie (Main Street Stage)

4 – 4:50 Ryan Deachman (Eagle Square)

4:15 – 5 Carrie and The Wingmen (Homegrown Stage)

5 – 5:30 Animal Adoption Showcase (State House)

5 – 6 Lamont Smooth (Main Street Stage)

5 – 6 Science Cafe: Biology of Brewing (Beer Tent)

5 – 5:50 Joe Messineo (Eagle Square)

5:15 – 6 Lucas Gallo & Friends (Homegrown Stage)

5:30 – 6:30 Concord Pilates (State House Lawn)

6:15 – 7:45 Will Hatch & Co (Homegrown Stage)

6:30 – 8 Freese Brothers presented by Sulloway & Hollis, PLLC (Main Street Stage)

7 – 10:30 Tandy’s Idol Competition (Eagle Square)

8 – 10 Trade (Homegrown Stage)

8:30 – 10 Smokestack Blues Band (Main Street Stage)

FRIDAY

10 – 8 KidZone sponsored by Vertical Entertainment (State House Lawn)

10 – 6 Doggy Splashpad (State House)

10 – 10:45 Music and Movement with Miss Heather (City Plaza)

10 – 2 Face painting with the Boys and Girls Club (State House Lawn)

11 – 1 Story time with Concord Library (State House Lawn)

11 – 11:45 Ben Harris (Main Street Stage)

11:35 – 12:05 Ryan Deachman (Homegrown Stage)

12 – 12:45 Sean (Main Street Stage)

12 – 2 TBD Eagle Square)

12:10 – 12:40 Don Bartenstein (Homegrown Stage)

12:40 – 1:10 Audrey Drake (Homegrown Stage)

1 – 1:45 Mary Fagan (Main Street Stage)

1:15 – 2 Hey Dana (Homegrown Stage)

1:15 – 1:45 Animal Adoption Showcase (State House)

2 – 2:45 Decatur Creek (Main Street Stage)

2 – 2:50 Fortune’s Favor (Eagle Square)

2 – 6 Fur Family Photos (State House)

2:15 – 3 Ryan Williamson (Homegrown Stage)

3 – 3:45 Llava Llama (Main Street Stage)

3 – 3:50 When Pigs Walk (Eagle Square)

3:15 – 4 Brian Burnout & Friends (Homegrown Stage)

3:30 – 4:30 Kids Yoga with Blossom Yoga (State House Lawn)

4 – 4:50 Tap Company (Eagle Square)

4 – 4:45 R&B Dignity (Main Street Stage)

4:15 – 5 Eric Lindberg Band (Homegrown Stage)

5 – 5:50 Joe Messineo Trio (Eagle Square)

5:15 – 6:15 Studio Two: Beatles Tribute Band presented by the Walker Lecture Series (Main Street Stage)

5:15 – 6 Dopamine (Homegrown Stage)

5:30 – 6:30 Zumba with Barranquilla Flavor (City Plaza)

5:30 – 6:30 Concord Pilates (State House Lawn)

6 – 6:50 Ryan Deachman (Eagle Square)

6:15 – 7:45 Dusty Gray Band (Homegrown Stage)

6:30 – 8 Club Soda (Main Street Stage)

6:30 – 7:30 Thrive Group Fitness (City Plaza)

7 – 10:30 Tandy’s Idol Competition (Eagle Square)

8 – 10 Supernothing (Homegrown Stage)

8:30 – 10 Movie Night, showing “Clueless” presented by Red River Theatres (Main Street Stage)

SATURDAY

10 – 8 Mobile Base Camp sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America (State House Lawn)

10 – 8 KidZone sponsored by Vertical Entertainment (State House Lawn)

10 – 3 Home Depot Activities (City Plaza)

10 – 6 Doggy Splashpad (State House)

10 – 11 Vibe and Revive Yoga (State House Lawn)

10 – 10:45 Music and Movement with Miss Heather (City Plaza)

11 – 1 Story time with Concord Public Library (State House Lawn)

11 – 11:30 Animal Adoption Showcase (State House)

11 – 11:45 Mini-Multicultural Performances (Main Street Stage)

11 – 11:30 Joe Messineo Trio (Homegrown Stage)

11:35 – 12:40 Dan Fallon Band (Homegrown Stage)

12 -12:45 Jason Tardy comedy and juggling show (City Plaza)

12 – 12:45 Girlspit (Main Street Stage)

12 – 12:50 Katie Dobbins (Eagle Square)

12:40 – 1:10 Badger’s Drift (Homegrown Stage)

12:45 – 1:30 Super Spanish (City Plaza)

1 – 5 Fur Family Photos (State House)

1 – 1:50 DJ Sennett (Eagle Square)

1:15 – 2 Sweet Petunia (Homegrown Stage)

1:30 – 2:30 Thrive Group Fitness (State House lawn)

1:30 – 3 Meet the Instruments with Concord Community Music School (City Plaza)

2 – 2:45 Green Heron (Main Street Stage)

2 – 2:50 Hank Osborne (Eagle Square)

2:15 – 3 Scott Solsky Quartet (Homegrown Stage)

2:45 – 3:45 Concord Music School Folk Jam (State House Lawn)

3 – 3:45 Jason Tardy comedy and juggling show (City Plaza)

3 – 3:45 David Shore’s Trunk of Funk (Main Street Stage)

3 – 3:50 In the Field Irish Dancers (Eagle Square)

3:15 – 4 Holy Fool (Homegrown Stage)

3:45 – 4:30 Super Spanish (City Plaza)

4 – 5 Thrive Group Fitness (State House Lawn)

4 – 4:50 Chris Townsend (Eagle Square)

4 – 4:45 Mr. Aaron (Main Street Stage)

4:15 – 5 Faith Ann Band (Homegrown Stage)

5 – 6 Dancesteps Etc. (City Plaza)

5 – 6 The Cartells presented by the Walker Lecture Series (Main Street Stage)

5 – 5:50 Feisty Pants (Eagle Square)

5:15 – 6 From the Earth (Homegrown Stage)

5:30 – 6:30 Concord Pilates (State House Lawn)

6 – 6:50 Fortune’s Favor (Eagle Square)

6:15 – 7:45 Donaher (Homegrown Stage)

6:30 – 7:10 Mallory Weiss presented by Capitol Center for the Arts (Main Street Stage)

7 – 10:30 Tandy’s Idol Competition (Eagle Square)

7:30 – 9 Vertical Horizon presented by Capitol Center for the Arts (Main Street Stage)

8 – 10 Andrew North & The Rangers (Homegrown Stage)

