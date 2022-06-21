Concord Arts Market returns to Market Days

The Concord Arts Market will be taking over Pleasant Street all three days of the festival.

The award-winning Concord Arts Market was founded in the fall of 2008 in downtown Concord by Katy Brown. Kitty Stoykovich, jewelry artisan and owner of Kitty Stoykovich Designs, ran the market between 2016-18. In 2019, Christa Zuber became the new producer of the Concord Arts Market.

The Arts Market holds monthly vendor events including a stint at Market Days.

Visit, shop, and show your support for these local artists during the festival on Pleasant Street:

Amaranth and Rue

Atherton Arts

Bodie Dog Art Studio

Bog Road Designs

Cedar Porch Designs

Designs x Connor

ELM Art Studio

H.L. Emrick

Hoffman Haus Creations

Jane’s Place

JoolieJoolery

Kitty Stoykovich Designs, LLC

Knitting Metal

Kona & Birch, LLC

Lakefall Arts

LJ’s Family Creations

loam

lookssbylucy

Miss Catherine’s Threads

On The Cusp Pottery

Ooh My Crochet and Crafts

Paul Nguyen Photography

Postage Stamp Soap Company

POWPAPER

Prunella’s Workshop

The Davis Limited Jewelry Collection

The Place

Vivian Rosalee

Zoe Brooke Art

