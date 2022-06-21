Concord Arts Market returns to Market Days

By Insider Staff - Jun 21, 2022 |
The Concord Arts Market will be taking over Pleasant Street all three days of the festival.
The award-winning Concord Arts Market was founded in the fall of 2008 in downtown Concord by Katy Brown. Kitty Stoykovich, jewelry artisan and owner of Kitty Stoykovich Designs, ran the market between 2016-18. In 2019, Christa Zuber became the new producer of the Concord Arts Market.
The Arts Market holds monthly vendor events including a stint at Market Days.
Visit, shop, and show your support for these local artists during the festival on Pleasant Street:
Amaranth and Rue
Atherton Arts
Bodie Dog Art Studio
Bog Road Designs
Cedar Porch Designs
Designs x Connor
ELM Art Studio
H.L. Emrick
Hoffman Haus Creations
Jane’s Place
JoolieJoolery
Kitty Stoykovich Designs, LLC
Knitting Metal
Kona & Birch, LLC
Lakefall Arts
LJ’s Family Creations
loam
lookssbylucy
Miss Catherine’s Threads
On The Cusp Pottery
Ooh My Crochet and Crafts
Paul Nguyen Photography
Postage Stamp Soap Company
POWPAPER
Prunella’s Workshop
The Davis Limited Jewelry Collection
The Place
Vivian Rosalee
Zoe Brooke Art
