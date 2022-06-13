Live entertainment the week of June 16, 2022

Live music

June 16

Chris Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

NHMC Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

June 17

Charlies Chronopoulos at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tumble Toads at Penuche’s

Dean Harlem and Rev. Todd Seely at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

June 18

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

The Brooks Young Band at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

The Guess Who at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Joel Begin at the Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Josh Foster at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Matt the Sax at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Hallorans at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tyler Allgood at Penuche’s

Billy Burger’s Bluegrass Jam at 2 p.m. and Lucas Gallo and Friends at 8 p.m. at Area 23

June 19

Andrew Geano at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Chris Lester at Over the Moon Farmstead at 2 to 4 p.m.

Joey Clark at Chen Yang lifrom 3 to 6 p.m.

June 21

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

June 22

Llava Llama at Penuche’s

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

June 23

Mary Farm and The Honey Bees at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

TBD at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Supernothing at Penuche’s

Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Rodney Carrington at 8 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts

June 24

Andrew Geano at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Mary Fagan at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

Karen Grenier at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Wicked Grudge at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Kilroy at Penuche’s

Jocelyn & Chris at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

June 25

Ryan Williamson at Contoocook Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to non

Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Josh Foster at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Dakota Smart at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

Jam at 2 p.m. and Faith Ann and Joel Cage at 8 p.m. at Area 23

Sidepeace at Penuche’s

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Stage shows

The Bald Soprano will open at the Hatbox Theatre on June 17 and run through June 26 with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. A classic of modern theatre, a clock chimes 17 times for seemingly no reason at all, the doorbell rings but there are no visitors, and the bald soprano never changes her hairstyle. A hilarious and unique satire on modern life by Eugene Ionesco, known as the father of Theatre of the Absurd. hatboxnh.com.

Dancesteps presents “Over the Rainbow” on June 18 at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

“Blippi the Musical” will come to the Capitol Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. on June 17.

Movement’s Dance Pop Revolution will be June 25 at 1 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Red River Theatres

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) It’s 1928 and the Crawley family discovers the intrusive nature of filmmaking at the Abbey – tolerated because the rental revenue will facilitate much-needed roof repairs.

Everything, Everywhere All at Once (R) Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) is a high-strung woman dealing with strained/stressful family relationships and a dire IRS audit of her laundromat business (handled by Jamie Lee Curtis).

Brian and Charles (PG) A lonely, socially awkward Welsh inventor (David Earl) of eccentric gadgets (that seldom work) builds himself a robotic 7 foot companion (Chris Hayward).

Bitterbush (NR) Hollyn Patterson and Colie Moline are seasoned “range riders” spending a last summer together herding cattle in a remote area of Utah.

Elvis (PG-13) Flamboyant Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann follows the rise to fame of musical icon Elvis Presley (Austin Butler) in the 1950s – while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

Check for specific showtimes at redrivertheatres.org.

