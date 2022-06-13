Bulletin board

Jazz sanctuary

On Sunday, June 19, at 1 p.m., Jazz Sanctuary will explore the theme “Journey” in the First Congregational Church sanctuary at 177 N. Main St. This will be the last Jazz Sanctuary in the N. Main St. building which has been the church’s home since 1937, since First Church and Jazz Sanctuary will be moving to lease shared space with Wesley United Methodist Church on Clinton St. at the end of June. The theme of this Jazz Sanctuary is, therefore, quite relevant to the church but also to everyone, as life’s journey is a universal experience. Vocalist and Pastor Emilia Halstead will be joined by Jazz Sanctuary House Band regulars Joey Placenti, Jock Irvine, Ed Raczka, Tim Wildman, and special Musical Guest guitarist Carroll Blake in playing and singing praise music that invites the singing of all who gather. The Conversational Time will consider the three most important things you would bring with you on a life journey. There is no admission fee, and all are welcome “wherever you are on life’s journey!”

Author discussion

Paul Doiron returns to Gibson’s Bookstore on June 29 at 6:30 p.m. to present “Hatchet Island,” the 13th Mike Bowditch mystery.

No bad luck here! Well, except for the murder victims. The eerie, windswept Hatchet Island off the coast of Maine becomes the site of a double murder and a disappearance in this thriller.

If you cannot make this event, signed copies of “Hatchet Island” may be ordered from the Gibson’s Bookstore website. Personalization requests may be put in the order comments.

