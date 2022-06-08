CYPN: Soldati is the new kid on the block

Emmett Soldati

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Emmett Soldati. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

Emmett Soldati

How old are you? I’m turning 34 this month!

Where do you live? Somersworth, NH. I am the owner of Teatotaller in Somersworth and now Concord.

Tell us a bit about yourself. I have been a business owner for 11 years. I started Teatotaller in Somersworth six months into recovery to create a sober space in the community that is welcoming for all ages. I am also active in politics.

What’s your favorite memory in Concord? Bear Right! My Aunt Jennifer owned a home on Airport Road. I spent summers in Concord and loved going to Bear Right.

Where’s your favorite place to go in Concord now? I have two favorites: Col’s Kitchen and Revelstoke. I am enjoying getting to know the downtown business owners and appreciate the connected community.

Why did you choose Concord to open your second location? Steve Duprey. It all started in 2018 when I met with Tim Sink, president of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, and Suzi Pegg who was then the economic development director with the City of Concord. I was ready to open in Salem, Mass., and I received a call from Steve Duprey. He made me an offer to come to Concord, and was committed to making it happen. He was not just a landlord, he built a relationship with me and supported me through all the work it took to make this dream come true.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? The people. Teatotaller is about creating an experience, both for our staff and our guests. We have been very intentional in our hiring process and training. We want to be accommodating and accessible to all by connecting people and building community daily. Seeing the reaction on guests’ faces the first time they walk into the space is really what it’s all about!

What does Concord have to look forward to from Teatotaller? We have a second-floor dining space that we will eventually use for shows. I look forward to the community being able to use the space for parties, meetings, events and pop-ups. Teatotaller Somersworth has been very successful with events, and we look forward to bringing similar kinds of fun to Concord.

Join CYPN and the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m. for ballpark networking at a New Hampshire Fisher Cats game! Invite your friends, colleagues or family for a relaxing summer evening with complimentary hot dogs, raffles, tours and drink specials in the Samuel Adams Brewhouse. Make sure you get your tickets in advance at concordnhchamber.com/CYPN to join the fun at the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Email events@concordnhchamber.com to sign up for CYPN email updates.

