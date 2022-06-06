Entertainment listings for June 9 to 18

Live music

June 9

Scott Solsky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Gardner Berry at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Bach’s Lunch Concert: Imagery Through Music at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

June 10

Groove Cats at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7:30 p.m.

ODB Project at Penuche’s

June 11

Crazy Steve Jam at 1 p.m. and Downtown Dave and the Deep Pockets at 8 p.m. at Area 23

Jesse Cook at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Decatur Creek at the Concord Arts Market from 10 a.m. to noon

Mikey G at the Concord Arts Market from 1 to 3 p.m.

Joey Clark and the Big Hearts at Shara Vineyards from 3 to 6 p.m.

April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Co. from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

Dean Harlem at Penuche’s

June 12

Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 4 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.

June 14

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

June 15

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

The Devon Allman Project with the Samantha Fish Band at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m.

June 16

Chris Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

NHMC Artist Showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

June 17

Charlies Chronopoulos at Shara Vineyards from 6 to 8 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tumble Toads at Penuche’s

Dean Harlem and Rev. Todd Seely at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

June 18

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

The Brooks Young Band at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

The Guess Who at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Josh Foster at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Matt the Sax at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Hallorans at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tyler Allgood at Penuche’s

Billy Burger’s Bluegrass Jam at 2 p.m. and Lucas Gallo and Friends at 8 p.m. at Area 23

Stage shows

Holy and Unruly by David Beardsley will run at the Hatbox Theatre from May 27 to June 12 with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. hatboxnh.com.

Comedy Out of the Box will be June 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre.

The Bald Soprano will open at the Hatbox Theatre on June 17 and run through June 26 with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. A classic of modern theatre, a clock chimes 17 times for seemingly no reason at all, the doorbell rings but there are no visitors, and the bald soprano never changes her hairstyle. A hilarious and unique satire on modern life by Eugene Ionesco, known as the father of Theatre of the Absurd. hatboxnh.com.

Turning Pointe Center of Dance will present its 39th annual recital on June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

Martin School of Dance presents “Toy Story” on June 12 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts.

Dancesteps presents “Over the Rainbow” on June 18 at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

“Blippi the Musical” will come to the Capitol Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. on June 17.

Red River Theatres

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) It’s 1928 and the Crawley family discovers the intrusive nature of filmmaking at the Abbey – tolerated because the rental revenue will facilitate much-needed roof repairs.

Crimes of the Future (R) In the not too distant future, a beloved performance artist (Viggo Mortensen) embraces the Accelerated Evolution Syndrome – by constantly growing and displaying new and mutated organs in his body.

Check for specific showtimes at redriverth eatres.org.

