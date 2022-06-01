This week in Concord history

June 2, 1784: New Hampshire adopts a new constitution. The title “governor,” too reminiscent of British colonial rule, is changed to “president.” To celebrate the event, a parade marches up Main Street in Concord to the Old North Church.

June 2, 1819: The State House opens in Concord. The legislative session will be notable for halting the practice of state subsidy for the Congregationalist Church.

June 3, 1775: A month and a half after the British marched on Lexington and Concord, New Hampshire’s Provincial Congress decides to raise a company of rangers to guard the colony’s Connecticut River Valley frontiers.

June 4, 2003: Philip Dick, Kevin Gil and Christopher McNeil cut holes in razor wire fences and escape from the North State Street prison in Concord.

June 4, 1776: From Philadelphia, New Hampshire congressional delegate Josiah Bartlett writes to his wife Mary in Kingston: “The Congress have determined to oppose Britain with all their power . . . Remember my Love to all the children.”

June 5, 2003: Just 29 hours after they cut holes in razor wire fences to escape from the North State Street prison in Concord, Philip Dick, Kevin Gil and Christopher McNeil at caught at a campground in Plymouth, Mass.

June 5, 2001: The Concord Quarry Dogs win their home opener, 2-0. A crowd of 1,850 attends the New England Collegiate Baseball League game at Memorial Field.

June 6, 1798: The Legislature opens a two-week session in Hopkinton. To be hospitable, the town issues five new liquor licenses to local taverns.

June 6, 1925: Maxine Kumin is born. She will win the 1973 Pulitzer Prize for poetry.

June 7, 2003: The Rev. V. Gene Robinson, an openly gay father of two, is overwhelmingly elected as the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire and the first openly gay Episcopal bishop in the world.

June 7, 2001: Warren Doane, who won two state championships in his 29 seasons of coaching Concord High baseball, dies at the age of 60. Doane, who was one of the most recognized sports figures in the city, also coached Concord’s American Legion team for 15 years and was the first general manager of the newly formed Concord Quarry Dogs.

June 8, 2002: Republican U.S. Rep. Charlie Bass files for re-election for his fifth term.

June 8, 1941: Yankee third baseman Red Rolfe of Penacook hits a homer in the first game of New York’s doubleheader sweep at Cleveland. Rolfe’s teammate, Joe DiMaggio, homers twice in the first game and has two hits in the second. His hitting streak now stands at 24 games.

June 8, 1798: State House chaplain Joshua Heywood is fired after two days on the job. His infraction: failure to pray for President John Adams.

June 9, 2002: Three-term Democratic Gov. Jeanne Shaheen formally announces her candidacy for U.S. Senate at Dover Town Hall, the place where she began her political career 12 years ago by declaring her bid for state Senate.

June 9, 2001: Pittsfield defeats Derryfield, 4-2, to win the Class S baseball championship, the Panthers’ first state title in any sport since 1980.

