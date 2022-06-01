Bulletin board

Help shape state policies at BIA roundtable

The Business & Industry Association is holding roundtable talks throughout June that will help shape its 2023 public policy priorities.

The Concord area roundtable is June 7 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Orr & Reno, 45 South Main St., in Concord. This roundtable is co-hosted by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce.

These important roundtable discussions are held throughout the state, hosted by local chambers of commerce, trade associations and the BIA. The 10 different roundtables are designed to give the business community a voice in establishing a proactive legislative and regulatory agenda for the next legislative session at the New Hampshire State House. Topics like energy prices, labor shortages, workforce housing and tax policies and their impacts on the workplace are first discussed at our roundtables. It’s also how we hear about adverse effects of state rules, regulations and legislation.

To sign up for the Greater Concord roundtable, visit biaofnh.com/roundtables/. Registration is required for planning purposes, but there’s no charge or fee to participate.

Author talk

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to join Books & Books, the Miami Book Fair and indie bookstores across the country virtually as author Mark Kurlansky (Cod) presents an Ernest Hemingway biography like no other, The Importance of Not Being Ernest: My Life with the Uninvited Hemingway on June 13 at 8 p.m. online.

Discover Hemingway’s biography through the eyes of a fellow author and journalist. New York Times bestselling author of Salt, Mark Kurlansky turns his historical eye to the life of Ernest Hemingway. Sometimes funny, sometimes sad, The Importance of Not Being Ernest shows the huge shadow Hemingway casts.

By a series of coincidences, Kurlansky’s life has always been intertwined with Ernest Hemingway’s legend, starting with being in Idaho the day of Hemingway’s death. The Importance of Not Being Ernest explores the intersections between Hemingway’s and Kurlansky’s lives, resulting in creative accounts of two inspiring writing careers. Travel the world with Mark Kurlansky and Ernest Hemingway in this personal memoir, where Kurlansky details his ten years in Paris and his time as a journalist in Spain – both cities important to Hemingway’s adventurous life and prolific writing.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 333602322527.

