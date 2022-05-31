Entertainment for the week of June 2, 2022

Live music

June 2

Bosey Joe and Trunk of Funk at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Joey Placenti at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Bach’s Lunch Lecture: Takemitsu and Piazzolla: Twentieth-Century Master Composers and Innovators at the Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

June 3

Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstand from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Beechwood and Boomsoss at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Ben Harris, Garret Smith and Steven Fry at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

June 4

Eric Marcs at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Morgan Clark and Daniel Kassel at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Noate Cozzolinio and the Lost Arts at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

June 5

Amanda Adams at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.

Colin Hart at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 4 p.m.

Dakota Smart at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.

June 7

Krimson Krewe at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

June 8

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

June 9

Scott Solsky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Gardner Berry at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Bach’s Lunch Concert: Imagery Through Music at Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

June 10

Groove Cats at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7:30 p.m.

June 11

Crazy Steve Jam at 1 p.m. and Downtown Dave and the Deep Pockets at 8 p.m. at Area 23

Jesse Cook at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Krisanthi sings Carole, Carly and Karen at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Decatur Creek at the Concord Arts Market from 10 a.m. to noon

Mikey G at the Concord Arts Market from 1 to 3 p.m.

Joey Clark and the Big Hearts at Shara Vineyards from 3 to 6 p.m.

April Cushman at Contoocook Cider Co. from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

Stage shows

Holy and Unruly by David Beardsley will run at the Hatbox Theatre from May 27 to June 12 with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. At the height of her powers as monarch, Elizabeth I suffers from disturbing dreams, bewildering visions, and inexplicable moments of panic. A petition for justice from Grace O’Malley, an aristocratic Irish pirate feared from England to Africa, brings the Queen’s emotional crisis to a head, prompting her to revisit choices she made in the name of power—choices no man is asked to make. Against the advice and wishes of her male advisors, the Queen insists on seeing Grace. When two of Europe’s most charismatic women meet, they wrestle with questions still relevant today: What does it take to rule your world? What are the costs? hatboxnh.com.

Queen City Improv will be at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on June 2.

Creative Dance Workshop of Bow presents “United We Dance” at the Concord City Auditorium on June 3 at 5 p.m. and June 5 at 12:30 p.m.

McKenna Dance Center presents “United We Dance!” at the Concord City Auditorium on June 4 at 2 p.m.

Concord Dance Academy’s recital “Back in Time” will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on June 4 at noon.

Turning Pointe Center of Dance will present its 39th annual recital on June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium.

The Met’s Hamlet will be streamed at the Bank of N.H. Stage on June 4 at 12:55 p.m.

Red River Theatres

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) It’s 1928 and the Crawley family discovers the intrusive nature of filmmaking at the Abbey – tolerated because the rental revenue will facilitate much-needed roof repairs.

Men (R) young woman (Jessie Buckley) rents an isolated home in the English countryside, seeking relief from feelings caused by the death of her ex-husband (Paapa Essiedu) – an apparent suicide.

Check for specific showtimes at redrivertheatres.org.

