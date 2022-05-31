City news: Discuss plans for riverfront park in Penacook

A public meeting is set for June 20 to discuss plans for the riverfront park in Penacook.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Canal Street Riverfront Park meeting

A meeting to discuss plans for a new park in Penacook will be held Monday, June 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 60 Village St. Visit with City officials and the design team, along with members of the PVA, to learn about the new park. Hear about project goals, potential amenities and schedule. Review potential plans and give your thoughts on preliminary design concepts and ideas.

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Finance Committee (FY 2023 Budget Review: Community Development, Leisure Services, Human Services, Capital Improvement Program): June 2, 5:30 p.m.

City Council: June 13, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: June 15, 7 p.m.

Property tax relief applications

Property owners who owned and resided in their homes on April 1, 2021, may apply to the State of New Hampshire for relief of a portion of the state education property tax. There is no age requirement or asset limit for this program. A single person whose total household income was $37,000 or less in 2021 and married person or head of New Hampshire households with total household income of $47,000 or less in 2021 may apply.

Completed forms and documentation must be post marked no earlier than May 1, 2022, and no later than June 30, 2022, to the NH DRA, Taxpayer Services Division, PO Box 299, Concord, NH 03302-0299. Applicants will need a copy of their final 2021 tax bill, that were sent in November, and a copy of their 2021 federal tax return. If the property is in a trust, a copy of the entire trust document must be submitted. If you need a copy of your final City of Concord/Penacook 2021 tax bill, please contact Collections at (603) 225-8540.

Questions about the program may be directed to the Revenue Administration at 603-230-5920; press prompt #2. Hearing or speech impaired individuals may call TDD Access: Relay NH at 1-800-735-2964.

Application for the State of New Hampshire’s Low-and Moderate-Income Homeowner’s Property Tax Relief program are available on the Department’s website at https://www.revenue.nh.gov/forms/low-moderate.htm or apply online at NH Granite Tax Connect – Home under “Applications.” The forms may be obtained on the City of Concord’s website at concordnh.gov ; on the Assessing Department page, the link is on the left side of the screen under the Low & Moderate Tax Relief. The forms are also available at the Assessing office, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parking garage maintenance

Big Guns Pressure Washing will be pressure washing the School Street parking garage including the floors, walls, ceilings and stair towers. The School Street Garage will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3 through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 6, and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 10 through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 13.

Closure of I-93 south on-ramp at Exit 17

Barring bad weather, the City’s contractor will be closing the I-93 southbound on-ramp at Exit 17 from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, through 5 a.m. on Thursday, June 9. This closure has been sanctioned by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and will allow the contractor to pave and curb the new on-ramp in one day. Southbound travelers will be directed to NH Route 132 (aka Mountain Road) to Exit 16 or alternatively they could go to Route 3 southbound to Exit 14.

Leaf Collection Ends June 4

Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate in the City’s Spring Leaf Collection by placing leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day. All leaves must be in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or rigid containers labeled for leaves.

Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during the City’s Fall Leaf Collection. In the spring, leaves must be bagged or contained for easy pick-up with trash collection. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, and the use of plastic bags.

Leaf collection will continue in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, June 4. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 30 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center at 10 Intervale Road, off of Fort Eddy Road. Drop-off is free with proof of residency. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container used to transport leaves to the earth recycling center must be taken back with the resident; bags are not required for drop-off.

Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center is open with temporary reduced hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are available during leaf collection from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through June 4. It is advised to call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at (603) 545-4835.

Parks and Rec seek summer lifeguards

While the City of Concord Parks & Recreation Department is anxiously awaiting the official start of summer, the Department is still actively hiring lifeguards. We have an immediate need to hire at least five additional lifeguards (16+ years old) by June 1, 2022. This deadline is due to new training procedures. Lifeguards are required to complete online courses and Zoom classes, as well as in-person trainings prior to pools opening on June 19.

If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard and are not certified, do not worry. We will train anyone hired through our partnership with Swim NH. Once staff is hired on for summer 2022, we will guide them through the certification process at no cost to the employee.

To view summer employment opportunities, visit concordnh.gov and click on the “Employment” button on the home page.

