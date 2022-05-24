Entertainment for the week of May 26, 2022

Live music

May 26

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Ali McGuirk at Bank of N.H. Stage at 7:30 p.m.

May 27

Kilroy at Penuche’s Ale House

The Senie Hunt Project at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Brian Walker at Over the Moon Farmstand

May 28

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Senie Hunt at Two Villages Art Society from noon to 2 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Contoocook Cider Company from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Senie Hunt Project at Penuche’s Ale House

Ryan Williamson at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Luciano Monzione at Over the Moon Farmstand from 7 to 9 p.m.

Withered on the Vine at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

May 29

Mikey G at Contoocook Cider Company from 1 to 4 p.m.

Senie Hunt at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

April Cushman at Over the Moon Farmstand from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.

May 31

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

June 2

Bosey Joe and Trunk of Funk at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

June 3

Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstand from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Beechwood and Boomsoss at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

June 4

Eric Marcs at Contoocook Cider Company from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Morgan Clark and Daniel Kassel at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

June 5

Amanda Adams at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4 p.m.

Colin Hart at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 4 p.m.

Dakota Smart at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.

Stage shows

Holy and Unruly by David Beardsley will run at the Hatbox Theatre from May 27 to June 12 with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. At the height of her powers as monarch, Elizabeth I suffers from disturbing dreams, bewildering visions, and inexplicable moments of panic. A petition for justice from Grace O’Malley, an aristocratic Irish pirate feared from England to Africa, brings the Queen’s emotional crisis to a head, prompting her to revisit choices she made in the name of power—choices no man is asked to make. Against the advice and wishes of her male advisors, the Queen insists on seeing Grace. When two of Europe’s most charismatic women meet, they wrestle with questions still relevant today: What does it take to rule your world? What are the costs? hatboxnh.com.

Discovering Magic will be at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on June 1.

Queen City Improv will be at the Hatbox Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on June 2.

Creative Dance Workshop of Bow presents “United We Dance” at the Concord City Auditorium on June 3 at 5 p.m. and June 5 at 12:30 p.m.

McKenna Dance Center presents “United We Dance!” at the Concord City Auditorium on June 4 at 2 p.m.

Concord Dance Academy’s recital “Back in Time” will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts on June 4 at noon.

The Met’s Hamlet will be streamed at the Bank of N.H. Stage on June 4 at 12:55 p.m.

Red River Theatres

Downton Abbey: A New Era (PG) It’s 1928 and the Crawley family discovers the intrusive nature of filmmaking at the Abbey – tolerated because the rental revenue will facilitate much-needed roof repairs.

Men (R) young woman (Jessie Buckley) rents an isolated home in the English countryside, seeking relief from feelings caused by the death of her ex-husband (Paapa Essiedu) – an apparent suicide.

Check for specific showtimes at redrivertheatres.org.

Related Posts