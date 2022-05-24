Bulletin board for May 26, 2022

Manse to open

The Pierce Manse, the historic Concord home of New Hampshire’s only U.S. President, Franklin Pierce, will open for guided tours on May 26. The Manse will be open Thursday through Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October. Reservations are not required.

Franklin Pierce was President of the United States from 1853 to 1857 and is the only New Hampshire resident to be elected to the country’s highest office. Visitors to the Pierce Manse, Pierce’s Concord home, will learn about what life was like in the mid-19th century for Franklin Pierce, his wife Jane, and their two sons.

The Pierce Brigade, the membership organization dedicated to preserving the home and legacy of Pierce.

The Pierce Manse is located at 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane in Concord, NH and observes all Federal holidays. Those wishing to schedule a tour outside of normal open hours should call 603 224-2939.

Admission to the Manse is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $5 for children and $25 for a family. For more information about visiting or volunteering, visit piercemanse.org.

Raskin to discuss memoir

Congressman Jamie Raskin visits Gibson’s Bookstore on June 3 at 11 a.m. to talk about his book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy.

In this searing memoir, Raskin tells the story of the forty-five days at the start of 2021 that permanently changed his life — and his family’s — as he confronted the painful loss of his son to suicide, lived through the violent insurrection in our nation’s Capitol, and led the impeachment effort to hold President Trump accountable for inciting the political violence.

Gibson’s expects all participants to maintain an atmosphere of respect and fairness. Anyone who violates this standard of behavior, including engaging in any form of harassment, or otherwise disrupts the event, may, at the discretion of the organizers, be immediately removed.

Learn more at gibsonsbookstore.com.

Related Posts