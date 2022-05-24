The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Finance Committee (FY 2023 Budget Review: General Government (Administration), Public Safety, General Services): May 26, 5:30 p.m.

Finance Committee (FY 2023 Budget Review: Community Development, Leisure Services, Human Services, Capital Improvement): June 2, 5:30 p.m.

Food truck info

During the May City Council meeting, the City established a program expanding the areas where food trucks and mobile food service vendors can operate, as well as approving a new program which makes operating a food truck or mobile food service establishment more viable within the City of Concord. Permits are available on an annual or per diem basis.

Mobile food vendors and food trucks interested in participating should apply for a permit available at concordnh.gov/foodtrucks.

For questions related to this program, contact Health & Licensing Officer Gwen Williams in the Code Administration Office at (603) 225-8580 or at gwilliams@concordnh.gov.

Parking garage work

Big Guns Pressure Washing will be pressure washing the State Street and School Street Parking Garages including the floors, walls, ceilings and stair towers. Please see the scheduled closures below.

The School Street Garage will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3 through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 6.

Canal Street Riverfront Park Community Meeting

Monday, June 20, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., 60 Village St.: Visit with City officials and the design team, along with members of the PVA, to learn about the new park. Hear about project goals, potential amenities and schedule. Review potential plans and give your thoughts on preliminary design concepts and ideas.

Fire promotions, swearing-in

On May 12, the Concord Fire Department held a promotional and swearing in ceremony. Thank you to Concord TV for capturing this video, and congratulations to everyone beginning and/or continuing their careers with the Department!

Promotion: Captain Christopher Johnson; Lieutenant Jonathan Sinclair; Lieutenant Patrick Richardson.

Dispatchers: Jennifer Holman; Richard Newman

New members: Firefighter/Paramedic, Christopher Bradley; Firefighter/Paramedic, Stefanie Costello; Firefighter/AEMT, Matthew Murphy; Firefighter/AEMT, Christopher Acres; Firefighter/AEMT, Kaylee Downs; Firefighter/Paramedic, Christopher Reilly, Jr.; Firefighter/AEMT, Keaton Gagne.

New Utility Billing System

The City of Concord will launch a new utility billing system in June. Changes are coming soon for water and sewer utility customers, including updated utility bills, account numbers, and online management of accounts.

New Bills: Utility bills will include an updated look that will be easier to read, be more visually appealing with the City of Concord’s branding, and will contain recent consumption history. New bills are anticipated to start reaching customers in mid-June and early July. View a sample of the new bills.

New Account Numbers: Account numbers will change to include the first six digits of your existing account number, plus a unique seven-digit customer number. The account number will be associated with the service address for the water/sewer account, while the customer number will be assigned to the customer. The customer number will stay with you if you change properties within Concord, while the account number will remain with the property. This upgrade will allow for enhanced account security while enabling customers to group multiple accounts for easier access and efficient maintenance.

New Online Portal: Citizen Self Service (CSS) will be replacing our existing Utilities Services web portal. Similar to our existing portal, with CSS you will be able to view an account summary, bill history, consumption history, account transactions, and modify enrollment in eBilling. New features will include the ability to update a mailing address and to pay your bill online. Our existing online Utility Payment System will be discontinued in the near future. A nominal convenience fee will apply to all online bill payments. Customers will have to register for a new account and will not be able to use their existing Utilities Services portal login. You will need your new customer number and account number to create an online CSS account. Please wait for your new utility bill to arrive to find this information.

More information and future updates can be found at concordnh.gov/utilitybilling. Please contact the Utility Billing Office at 603-225-8693 with any questions or concerns.

Penacook Parade

The Penacook Village Association is proud to honor the men and women who served our country with a Memorial Day Parade. Starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, the parade will step off from the Merrimack Valley High School grounds to Beede Drive, then north onto Village Street, onto Washington Street and end at the Washington Street School. The parade will stop at Boudreau Square for a moment of reflection.

Concord Memorial Day Parade

The Concord Veterans Council is hosting Concord’s Memorial Day Parade on May 30 beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at Christ the King Parrish on South Main Street and continue north on Main Street to Park Street, continue around the State House and end on the State House Plaza for a closing ceremony and wreath laying.

Leaf collection wraps up soon

Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate in the City’s Spring Leaf Collection by placing leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day. All leaves must be in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or rigid containers labeled for leaves.

Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during the City’s Fall Leaf Collection. In the spring, leaves must be bagged or contained for easy pick-up with trash collection. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, and the use of plastic bags.

Leaf collection will continue in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, June 4. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 30 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center at 10 Intervale Road, off of Fort Eddy Road. Drop-off is free with proof of residency. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container used to transport leaves to the earth recycling center must be taken back with the resident; bags are not required for drop-off.

Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center is open with temporary reduced hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are available during leaf collection from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through June 4, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed on May 28. Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. It is advised to call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at (603) 545-4835.

Find more information about the City’s spring leaf collection at concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Hazard Mitigation Plan Survey

The Concord Hazard Mitigation Committee is updating the city’s 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan and needs public input regarding severe weather events and hazard prevention.

Please fill out the following short survey to assist in getting community voices represented in the 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan. Your input is greatly appreciated!

Survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ConcordHazMitNH

