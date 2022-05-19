A sample of more camp options for kids

'Future STEM scientists.'

Audubon Nature Camp

Hundreds of children explore the wonders of the natural world at NH Audubon’s vacation camps. Participants will enhance ecological awareness; cultivate appreciation for, and stewardship of, our natural environment; provide fun, safe, hands-on learning opportunities; advocate inclusive learning environments; build a sense of community and foster a collaborative, non-competitive atmosphere. For more information, visit nhaudubon.campbrainregistration.com.

Camp amid the stars

During STEM summer camp at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, each week holds a new opportunity to explore science, technology, engineering, and math. From rockets to weather, ecology to dinosaurs — every camp has a different theme, designed by our educators for specific age groups to learn while having fun. The Discovery Center is a participating summer camp in the NH Department of Education’s ReKindling Curiosity program, which means some families may qualify for tuition assistance. Learn more at starhop.com/summer-camps.

Biking camps

Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield has a kids camp (ages 6-14), summer ride (8-13) and AYR Academy (11-17) programs for youth. All programs include lift access and coaching on biking skills and proper techniques as well as mountain etiquette. For more information, visit highlandmountain.com.

Lego Camps

LetGoYourMind Summer STEM Programs offer structured day programs where kids can experiment with Lego bricks, and learn the basics of design and engineering while having a blast. Students will learn STEM-based concepts that correlate with the build they are creating using axles, gears, motors, and battery packs. As participants advance, there are programs on physics, coding and stop-motion animation. Camps are divided by ages 6 to 8 and 9 to 13. Programs are held at NHTI from June 27 to July 1, July 5 to 8 and Aug. 1 to 5. Summer programs run for one week long, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are additional locations in Massachussetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit letgoyourmind.com.

Lantern Light Camps

The Wah-Tut-Ca Reservation on the shores of Northwood Lake is being repurposed by a group who desires to preserve the camp as an outdoor adventure center for youth. The leaders of Lantern Light Camps believe that outdoor spaces like Wah-Tut-Ca are worth preserving as havens where children can be themselves and learn in the outdoors. The group has commitments from several youth-serving organizations that will utilize the facility in the spring and summer of 2022. Additionally, Lantern Light Camps is offering its own summer resident and day-camp options, all of which can be found on its website at lanternlightcamps.org. Lantern Light Camps at the Wah-Tut-Ca Reservation offers all the age-appropriate adventures you would expect from a summer camp including swimming and swim instruction, canoeing, kayaking, sailing, archery, climbing, outdoorsmanship, nature exploration and discovery, team building, and leadership development.

Shaker STEM camp

This summer, students in grades 8 – 10 will have the unique opportunity to work in a new STEM lab guided by highly trained science instructors in Introduction to Scientific Research at Canterbury Shaker Village. Developed by New Hampshire Academy of Science (NHAS), the innovative hands-on program will be presented in two sessions on July 18 to 22 and July 25 to 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The program will take place in The Village’s Hubbard Education Center, which has been transformed into a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) lab.

“Students will carry out short experiments in biology, chemistry, and physics and engineering in an environment that has been created specifically for this program,” noted Leslie Nolan, executive director of The Village. “We are thrilled at this partnership with New Hampshire Academy of Science.”

Nolan said she is equally thrilled that a recent grant award enables them to offer half-price scholarships available on a first-come, first-served basis. Half-price tuition is $375.

“The Shakers were innovators and inventors,” Nolan said. “They launched industry after industry, developed and adopted new technologies, and reinvested their earnings into community enterprises to encourage greater growth and productivity…This program reflects their spirit.”

Full-price tuition is $750 with half-price scholarships available on a first-come, first-served basis. A full lunch with gourmet sandwiches is included in the tuition price. To register at shakers.org, use promo code SHAKER50. For those who prefer to pay by check, enter code, CHECK, at checkout.

For more information about Introduction to Scientific Research, call NHAS’s Karyn Yeatman at (603) 303-3863, or visit nhacadsci.org/summer.

Related Posts