Rock ‘N Race runs through Concord

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Finance Committee (City Manager’s Budget Presentation): May 23, 5:30 p.m.

Finance Committee (FY 2023 Budget Review: General Government (Administration), Public Safety, General Services): May 26, 5:30 p.m.

Finance Committee (FY 2023 Budget Review: Community Development, Leisure Services, Human Services, Capital Improvement Program): June 2, 5:30 p.m.

Parking garage maintenance

Big Guns Pressure Washing will be pressure washing the State Street and School Street Parking Garages including the floors, walls, ceilings and stair towers.

The State Street Garage will be closed from 7 p.m. on May 20 through 6 a.m. on Monday, May 23.

The School Street Garage will be closed from 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3 through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 6.

Party affiliation

In accordance with RSA 654:34, Tuesday, May 31, is the last day that registered voters may change their party affiliation prior to the Sept. 13 State Primary.

Registered voters wishing to confirm their current party affiliation may do so via the State of New Hampshire Voter Look Up system.

Residents wishing to change their party affiliation may do so at the City Clerk’s Office. The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. If you have any questions, you can reach the City Clerk’s Office by phone at (603) 225-8500 or via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov.

Parks and Rec

The Concord Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer/Fall Brochure is online now and is also being delivered to local schools. The brochure contains information on adult and youth programs, summer camps, and special events held between June 1 until the end of September. View the brochure today and start planning out your summer and fall activities!

In addition to traditional summer camps, numerous specialty camps are also being offered again this summer including: soccer, dance, field hockey, Circuit Lab, Concord TV video camp, Crimson Tide basketball, Learn to Row, and several more.

Special event listings are noted in the brochure including Movies in the Park, numerous summer concerts, the July 4 celebration, and Wings and Wheels at the Concord Municipal Airport in September.

The brochure also lists information on the upcoming pool season. Swim lesson registration will begin at 9 a.m. on June 1. The Department is still finalizing staffing levels and will provide updates as the season gets closer.

Also listed in the brochure are fall youth sports and classes. Fall sports include soccer leagues for children ages four years old to sixth grade, and fall NFL leagues for players ages six to 14 years old.

Pre-registration is required for all camps, sport leagues, and classes. The Summer/Fall Brochure can be found online at concordparksandrec.com.

Twentieth annual Rock ‘N Race

The 20th annual Rock ‘N Race takes place on May 19. The race starts at 6 p.m. but includes street closures earlier in the day during set-up.

Please note the following streets will be closed and the timeframes for each: North State Street at Pleasant Street (northbound), 4 – 8:30 p.m.; North State Street at Capitol Street (northbound), 4 – 8:30 p.m.; North State Street at Centre Street (southbound), 4 – 8:30 p.m.; Green Street, between Centre Street and School Street, 6 – 8 p.m.; Park Street, between North Main Street and North State Street, noon – 8:30 p.m.; Capitol Street, between North Main Street and North State Street (eastbound), noon – 8:30 p.m.; Warren Street, between Green Street and North State Street, 4 – 7 p.m.

Penacook Memorial Day Parade

The Penacook Village Association is proud to honor the men and women who served our country with a Memorial Day Parade. Starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, the parade will step off from the Merrimack Valley High School grounds to Beede Drive, then north onto Village Street, onto Washington Street and end at the Washington Street School. The parade will stop at Boudreau Square for a moment of reflection.

Concord Memorial Day Parade

The Concord Veterans Council is hosting Concord’s Memorial Day Parade on May 30 beginning at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at Christ the King Parrish on South Main Street and continue north on Main Street to Park Street, continue around the State House and end on the State House Plaza for a closing ceremony and wreath laying.

Leaf collection

Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate in the City’s Spring Leaf Collection by placing leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day. All leaves must be in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or rigid containers labeled for leaves.

Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during the City’s Fall Leaf Collection. In the spring, leaves must be bagged or contained for easy pick-up with trash collection. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, and the use of plastic bags.

Leaf collection will continue in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, June 4. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 30 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Related Posts