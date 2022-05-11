Lace up, rock on: Rock N Race returns

The 20th Annual Rock ‘N Race returns to the State House in downtown Concord with Merrimack County Savings Bank as the presenting sponsor for the 14th year in a row. The iconic road race is a main fundraising event for Concord Hospital’s Payson Center for Cancer Care, a cause to which the Merrimack has contributed nearly $400,000 over the years.

The 20th Annual Rock ‘N Race kicks off May 19 and features live music, food, and fun giveaways for the whole family to enjoy. The pre-race ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. with the starting bell to ring promptly at 6 p.m. for the thousands of registered runners and walkers.

The event features a 5k run or walk, and a shorter one-mile loop through downtown Concord.

There is still time to join in the Rock ‘N Race. Visit rocknrace.org to register online, in person May 18 at the Bektash Shrine Center (189 Pembroke Road, Concord, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.), or on race day at the State House plaza from noon to 5:30 p.m.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to participate as a presenting sponsor for the 20th annual Rock ‘N Race as it makes its return to the state capital,” said Linda Lorden, president of the Merrimack. “This event brings us together to celebrate and honor everyone who has been touched by cancer. Support of the race ensures that quality cancer treatment and programs continue to be available for anyone in need. It’s an important event and incredible cause that we are grateful to be part of.”

All proceeds from the Rock ‘N Race support the Payson Center for Cancer Care’s HOPE Resource Center which provides critical services and financial assistance for cancer patients, survivors, and family members. With more than 6,000 annual participants, the Rock ‘N Race is the largest 5K race/walk north of Boston, raising more than $5 million since its first event in 2003.

“We so appreciate the Merrimack’s enduring support of our Payson Center through the Rock ‘N Race,” said Pamela Puleo, Chief Advancement Officer at Concord Hospital Trust. ”The generosity shared by both our corporate supporters and community members funds the special programs and services for patients and families at the HOPE Resource Center.”

The event features food and drink options from vendors, including New Hampshire Distributors, Constantly Pizza, Associated Grocers of New England, The Works Café, O Steak and Seafood, Alan’s of Boscawen, Sal’s Pizza and Margaritas. The Dalton Gang band will play the main stage and twelve area bands will entertain participants along the racecourse.

For more information, please contact Concord Hospital Trust at 603-227-7000 ext. 3076, or at rocknrace.org.

As one of Concord Hospital’s five centers of excellence, Payson Center for Cancer Care offers a comprehensive array of services, including cancer-related specialists, diagnostic technology, radiation, and medical oncology, surgery, rehabilitation, outreach, screening, early detection programs, spiritual care, and financial counseling, among many other resources and amenities.

Related Posts