Enjoy music from local bands playing at the 20th annual Rock ‘N Race!

On the main stage

The Dalton Gang

Along the course

Occasional Piracy

Derek Strand

Holy Fool

Granite State Entertainment (Brad Morrison)

Don Bartenstein

Six String Eddy and Blue Eyed Blonde

Ryan Williamson

Bosey Joe

Bow Junction

Matt Poirier

Crawl Space

Supernothing

