Bulletin board

Mental health book talk

Riverbend Community Mental Health joins Gibson’s Bookstore in welcoming author Donald Antrim into the bookstore for a talk and signing for Antrim’s book, One Friday in April: A Story of Suicide and Survival, a searing and brave memoir that offers a new understanding of suicide as a distinct mental illness. The event will be held May 17 at 6:30 p.m. in person. It is free and open to the public.

Through a clear and haunting reckoning with the author’s own story, One Friday in April confronts the limits of our understanding of suicide. Donald Antrim’s personal insights reframe suicide — whether in thought or in action — as an illness in its own right, a unique consequence of trauma and personal isolation, rather than the choice of a depressed person.

Masks are strongly encouraged but no longer required for vaccinated attendees. Gibson’s reserves the right to institute masking and/or vaccination rules for this event as circumstances dictate.

If you cannot make this event, signed copies of One Friday in April may be ordered from the Gibson’s Bookstore website. For more information, visit gibsonsbookstore.com/ event/one-friday.

Antrim is the author of three novels, including Elect Mr. Robinson for a Better World, and a memoir, The Afterlife.

Jazz Sanctuary

On May 15 at 1 p.m.in the sanctuary of Concord’s First Congregational Church at 177 N. Main St., Mental Health Awareness Month will be observed by Jazz Sanctuary with “Mental Health, Spiritual Health, and The Jazz of Being Fully Alive,” borrowing from the wisdom of ancient Christian thinker Irenaeus who stated that “The glory of God is the human being fully alive.” Musical selections from the blues, jazz, and popular music will both lift up the suffering of mental illnesses and also celebrate the hope and joy of being fully alive. Vocalist and Pastor Emilia Halstead and The Jazz Sanctuary House Band will provide the music, and liturgy will connect and offer hope in an era with mental health challenges for all people as never before in contemporary times. This gathering will be broadcast on Facebook Live on the First Congregational Church Facebook page YouTube channel. There is no admission.

