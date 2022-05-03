CYPN: Bow native discusses benefits of networking

Shannon Ketcham

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Shannon Ketcham. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 36 years young.

Where do you live? Bow.

Where do you currently work? I am a Mortgage Loan Officer at Merrimack County Savings Bank.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefitted your business or you personally? My old boss (same bank, different position) Michelle Olivier, VP Branch and Business Development Manager at The Merrimack, mentioned CYPN as a great place to network. Through CYPN I have solidified some life-long relationships and met some amazingly talented industry professionals, who I have the honor of working with on a personal and professional level. I recently became a CYPN Ambassador, and I am so excited to be a part of the face of this awesome networking group!

What other organizations are you involved with? Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, Manchester Young Professionals Network, Hooksett Kiwanis, BNI, Integrity Partners Chapter, NH Home Builders Association, and Capital Region Board of Realtors.

Why do you choose to live in the Greater Concord area? I grew up in Concord’s little sister town of Bow and went to college in Boston. I decided to move back to New Hampshire when I had my daughter, Liliana, because I recognized the benefit I had of growing up in a small community. It feels like I can really have a notable positive impact here with things like volunteerism and charitable giving. In the big city, it feels like a drop in the bucket compared to the solid lasting relationships I have built since moving back home to New Hampshire.

What’s something that’s changed about Concord that you miss? Bear Right! That place was THE best as a kid. For those that don’t know, it was Concord’s very own Chucky Cheese of sorts, complete with arcade games, prize counter and the famous “Bear Show.”

When you were younger, what was your first job in Concord? McDonalds on South Main Steet with Gary McGee! I did not work there long, but it was a great introduction to the foodservice industry where I spent 15 years, eventually becoming a restaurant manager for Uno Chicago Grill.

What is something you would like to see added or brought to Concord? I would love to see the old Steeplegate Mall repurposed into some kind of adult indoor laser tag or paintball arena. It is no secret there is a huge housing shortage in the state, and another inventive use of that space would be some sort of multi-unit housing complex.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! When I was 15, I ran an online music magazine with some friends called “Hot Vibes.” We would contact tour managers, interview bands, then post the articles and interviews on our website along with giveaways to fans. We published exactly one issue in paper format, which we had printed at the local Concord Monitor. I still love live music and have probably seen over 100 concerts. I’ve lost count!

Who is your greatest role model? My grandfather, who passed away recently. He worked hard, raised six kids with my late grandmother and invested wisely. He lived by the golden rule and was a kind and generous individual.

What is one of your life goals? To train for and run an entire half marathon.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? I really enjoyed the event at The Hotel Concord. It felt exclusive and luxurious like we were getting a behind-the-scenes preview of Concord’s next coolest place to visit.

