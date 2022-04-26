Bulletin Board: Book launch

It’s an after-hours book launch event for The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty! Author Sy Montgomery visits Gibson’s Bookstore to present a splendid and luminous celebration of one of nature’s most perfect and mysterious creatures — the hawk. The in-person event will be held May 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Masks are strongly encouraged but no longer required for vaccinated attendees. We can’t predict the future course of the pandemic, so Gibson’s reserves the right to institute masking and/or vaccination rules for this event as circumstances dictate. RSVPs are not required, but you may sign up to receive an email notification if the event must switch to virtual, fill out the form at forms.gle/ 4fVxgiN3v2ncfEVY7. Your submitted email addresses will not be kept after the event is over.

If you cannot make this event, signed copies of The Hawk’s Way may be ordered from the Gibson’s Bookstore website.

Sy Montgomery is a naturalist, documentary scriptwriter, and author of thirty-one acclaimed books of nonfiction for adults and children, including The Hummingbirds’ Gift, the National Book Award finalist The Soul of an Octopus, and the memoir The Good Good Pig, which was a New York Times bestseller. The recipient of numerous honors, including lifetime achievement awards from the Humane Society and the New England Booksellers Association, she lives in New Hampshire with her husband, writer Howard Mansfield, and a border collie.

Related Posts