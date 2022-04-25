City news: Audi Perennial Exchange is May 7

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Audi Perennial Exchange

The annual Perennial Exchange will be held at the Concord City Auditorium on Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to noon. This event will be held rain or shine.

A split and swap will be available, as well as Mother’s Day mugs, which make a great gift. There will also be a great gardening raffle and morning coffee. Thank you to all of the donors.

This event is sponsored by The Friends of the Audi and Concord General Services. For more information, call (603) 228-2737 or visit http://www.theaudi.org.

City meetings

Upcoming Meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green Street (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: May 4, 7 p.m.

City Council: May 9, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: May 18, 7 p.m.

Air Navigation Instrument Repair

Concord General Services’ Public Properties Division and Highway & Utilities Division recently worked with Irish Electric and the Federal Aviation Administration to make repairs to the electrical supply system for the precision air navigation systems at Concord Municipal Airport. Work such as this keeps military, commercial, and civil aviation air traffic safely on the move.

South Street and South State Street drainage repairs

Road crews have been repairing drain lines and replacing catch basins the last few weeks on South Street and South State Street. Work has been completed on both streets. This work was completed ahead of the Neighborhood Street Paving Program that will follow in these areas in the next few weeks.

Neighborhood Street Paving Program

The City’s Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues with Continental Paving, Inc. as the City’s paving contractor for this year. Sidewalks were graded last week and paved this week on Foster Street, Granite Avenue, Curtice Avenue, and Prospect Street. Final pavement overlay for these streets will occur after all of the sidewalks and driveways have been completed.

Work is weather permitting. Streets may be reduced to one lane or closed to through traffic. Parking will be prohibited on these streets between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Residents will have road access to their homes.

Spring street sweeping

The city’s contracted sweeping company, BDM Sweeping, has completed street sweeping throughout the city. Work started at the Bow town line and continued north towards the high school and Blossom Hill Cemetery, continuing on Manchester Street and Loudon Road, and finishing up in East Concord and Penacook. Sweeping is performed each spring to clean up the City’s streets, with a focus on the City’s enclosed drainage system to keep drains clear of debris.

Spring leaf collection

The City of Concord’s Spring Leaf Collection began on Monday, April 25. Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate by placing leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day. All leaves must be in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or rigid containers labeled for leaves.

Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during the City’s Fall Leaf Collection. In the spring, leaves must be bagged or contained for easy pick-up with trash collection. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, and the use of plastic bags.

Leaf collection will continue for six weeks in coordination with trash collection through Saturday, June 4. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on Monday, May 30 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center at 10 Intervale Road, off of Fort Eddy Road, once they open for the season on April 11. Drop-off is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container used to transport leaves to the earth recycling center must be taken back with the resident; bags are not required for drop-off.

Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center will be open Monday through Friday, with temporary reduced hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday hours will be available during leaf collection from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. from April 23 through June 4, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed on May 28. Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. It is advised to call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at (603) 545-4835.

Find more information about the City’s spring leaf collection at http://www.concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

Farmers’ Markets

Downtown Concord Winter Farmers’ Market – Eagle Square: The Downtown Concord Winter Farmers’ Market happens on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, 7 Eagle Square, through the month of April.

Concord Farmers’ Market – Capitol Street: The Concord Farmers’ Market begins on May 7 and runs through October 29 on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Capitol Street.

Phone scam

The Concord Police Department has recently received reports that someone is calling members of the public and identifying themselves as a Concord Police Officer. The phone number appears to be spoofed and intended to trick the recipient into believing that they are receiving a legitimate call from the City of Concord. This fictitious officer has told would be victims that there is a warrant for their arrest and that they can settle the warrant for a sum of cash without going to the police department.

This is a scam. The Concord Police Department does not “settle” warrants in this fashion nor would any member of the Concord Police Department contact a member of the public to solicit money.

If you are a victim of or received a similar type telephone call please contact the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600.

Anyone who has information relative to this criminal incident is asked to call the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100, or submit information online through the Crimeline website at: http://www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637). Crimeline awards cash to anyone whose information leads to the arrest and indictment of criminals. All tips remain anonymous.

