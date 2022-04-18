Summer camps: More options to entertain your kids

Campers from Concord Parks and Recreation's Rec Camp from last year (now known as Stay and Play Camp) get up close and personal with an adorable baby deer.

The Insider highlighted a few summer camps March 17, as well as this week and May 19. Stay tuned for summer fun for kids. If you have information you’d like to share about local programs, email news@theconcordinsider.com.

Parks and Rec programs

Concord and many of the surrounding towns each offer a variety of summer day camp programs for children. Offerings are generally for a range of ages and may include sports, arts and STEM-specific options as well as camps with a more diverse itinerary packed into a week. Municipalities generally try to keep camps affordable and may offer scholarships for some programs.

This year, Concord Parks and Rec is offering more than a dozen camps. There are several tiers for soccer camps, a flag football program, video camp, nature camp, street hockey, stay and play camp, adventure camp, dance camp, a musical theatre camp, circuit lab camps, basketball camp, field hockey camp, learn-to-row camp, and tennis camp. Learn more about Concord’s programs at concordnh.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3565.

In Hopkinton, programs include British Soccer Camp, Girls Lacross Clinic, Junior Explorers, Tiny Explorers, Summer Art Camp and Rec Summer Camp. Learn more at hopkintonnh.myrec.com.

Boscawen will be holding in-person camp signups on April 25 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the town office complex.

Theatre programs

RB Productions will present five shows in June and July through its summer program. “Rent (school edition)” for ages 13 to 19 will run June 27 to July 9 at the Capitol Center for the Arts. “Winnie the Pooh” for ages 5 to 9 will run July 11 to 16 at the Bank of N.H. Stage. “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” for ages 9 to 16 will be July 11 to 16 at the Capitol Center for the Arts. “Matilda Jr.” for ages 9 to 16 will be July 18 to 23 at the Capitol Center for the Arts. Ending the summer will be “Legally Blonde, Jr.” for ages 11 to 16 from July 25 to 30 at the Capitol Center for the Arts. For more information, visit rb-productions.com.

School camp

Concord Christian Academy had three program options though its Summer Quest. There is a drama camp and an art camp for grades 5 through 8 and several weeks of day camps for kindergarten through grade 5. Learn more at concordchristian.org/student-life/summer-quest.cfm.

YMCA camp

The YMCA offers day camps across the Granite State.

This summer in Concord, Camp Mowkawogan programs will be held at Abbott-Downing School with trips to state parks, swimming at the YMCA and other nature explorations.

Age groups include Squeaky Sneakers (ages 5 and 6), Adventures (ages 5 to 7), Explorers (6 to 8), Quest (ages 7 to 9) and Pathfinders (age 9 to 11). For more information, contact Deb Galipeault at dgalipeault@graniteymca.org or 603-228-9622.

