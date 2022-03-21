Camps ahead

The Insider will be highlighting a few summer camps this week, April 21 and May 19. Stay tuned for summer fun for kids.

Hopkinton writing camp

Writing camp for students entering grades 3 through High School will be offered at Maple Street School in Hopkinton from June 27 to July 1 or Aug. 15 to 19. Options include full day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $200 or half-day 9 a.m. to noon for $150.

Writing Camp is a time for students who love to write and create to spend a week sharing their experiences with others. Led by two experienced writing teachers, students will be given many opportunities to write, read, and share in a supportive environment. We use the library, the classroom, and the computer lab. Afternoons are spent on walking field trips and/or listening to advice from writers in the field.

For more information email Trish at trishwalton65@gmail.com or Joan at joanfollansbee1970@gmail.com.

Community theatre camp

The Community Players of Concord theatre camp offers young people, ages 8 to 14, the chance to work on their musical theatre performance skills — singing, acting, and dancing — as they rehearse a Broadway Junior show (Peter Pan Jr.) each day. Then we move to the City Auditorium for the final day of preparing the show for a performance free of charge that evening for family and friends! Camp will run July 31 to Aug. 4 at the Players’ Studio on Josiah Barlett Road, Concord, and end Aug. 5 at the Audi. Cost os $200 for members, $225 nonmembers. The program is under the direction of Karen Braz with Tony Bonjorno as music director and Robyn Waldron as choreographer. For more information, visit communityplayersofconcord.org/childrens-theater/summer-theatre-camp.

