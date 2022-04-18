City news: Trail clean-up and leaf collection

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: May 4, 7 p.m.

City Council: May 9, 7 p.m.

Trail clean-up

Blue bags will be available at the following locations on Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m. Help out here or at your favorite trail. Trail maps and directions are available at concordnh.gov/trails.

Marjory Swope Park on Long Pond Road

Contoocook River Park on Electric Avenue.

Once you have completed the clean up, please do the following:

Leave full bags by the roadside

Contact General Services with the location of the bags.

Share your photos with the hashtag #CleanUpConcord2022

Learn more about the Blue Bag program at concordnh.gov/bluebagprogram.

The following groups will also be holding their own clean-up events on Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m.

Concord Young Professionals Network: Earth Day Hike at Sewalls Falls Trail.

Friends of the Merrimack River Greenway Trail: Terrill Park clean up.

Friends of White Park: White Park clean up.

Group hike April 23

Join Fran from Concord’s Trails Subcommittee on a 3-mile loop hike. The hike will be canceled in inclement weather. Visit concordnh.gov/trails for a trail map.

When: Saturday, April 23, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Knowlton Woods Trail (map 12) located at 30 Hot Hole Pond Road. Trail maps can be found at concordnh.gov/trails.

What to expect: Join Fran from Concord’s Trails Subcommittee on a relaxed 3-mile loop hike. Wear sturdy footwear and bring a water bottle. All are welcome.

Questions? Please contact mcaron@concordnh.gov.

Andrew Patterson named Firefighter of the Year

Congratulations to our Firefighter of the Year, Andrew Patterson. His award was announced at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City event and he officially accepted it last week.

Preparing the city’s swimming pools

Public Properties staff has already started working to clean and prepare the City’s swimming pools for the summer. Work starts in early spring to clear out winter debris, clean up the pools, and prepare the mechanical and chemical treatment systems. When summer approaches, the pools will be filled and the changing and bathroom facilities will be cleaned and ready for the public.

Drainage repairs

Road crews have been repairing drain lines and replacing catch basins the last couple of weeks on South Street and South State Street. Work is anticipated to continue for both streets into next week. This work is being completed ahead of the Neighborhood Street Paving Program that will follow in these areas in the next few weeks. Road and lane closures are possible for both streets. Follow road signage for any possible detours. Traffic delays are anticipated.

Leaf collection

The City of Concord’s Spring Leaf Collection begins Monday, April 25. Concord residents with curbside trash collection can participate by placing leaves at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash day. All leaves must be in biodegradable yard waste bags and/or rigid containers labeled for leaves.

Leaves raked loosely to the curb are only collected during the city’s Fall Leaf Collection. In the spring, leaves must be bagged or contained for easy pick-up with trash collection. Unacceptable materials will not be collected, including branches, brush, and the use of plastic bags.

Leaf collection will continue for six weeks in coordination with trash collection through June 4. The last week of collection will be delayed by one day with no trash or leaf collection on May 30 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Residents can also bring leaves to Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center at 10 Intervale Road, off of Fort Eddy Road, once they open for the season on April 11. Drop-off is free with proof of residency if the load is smaller than a non-commercial pick-up truck. Residents will be required to empty contents at the facility to confirm that loads are 100% free of any unacceptable materials. Any container used to transport leaves to the earth recycling center must be taken back with the resident; bags are not required for drop-off.

Gelinas Excavation & Earth Materials Recycling Center will be open Monday through Friday, with temporary reduced hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday hours will be available during leaf collection from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. from April 23 through June 4, with the exception of Memorial Day weekend when the facility will be closed on May 28. Hours are weather dependent and are subject to change. It is advised to call the recycling center to confirm available drop-off times at (603) 545-4835.

Find more information at concordnh.gov/leafcollection.

