Entertainment for April – 17

Live music
April 7
Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart at the 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts
Bach Lunch Lecture on Latino American Forkloric Music at the Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.
Kimayo at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.
Joey Placenti at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
April 8
Colin Hay at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
Outside Health at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
Brian Booth at the Contoocook American Legion at 6 p.m.
Kimayo at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.
April 9
Adam Ezra Group at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
Crazy Steve Jam at 1 p.m. and Bend the Ride at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
Gershwin on Broadway at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Arthur James at the Concord Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon
Andrew Geano at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.
Paul Driscoll at Chen Yang Li at 7 p.m.
Shane Allessio at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
April 10
The Queen’s Cartoonists (Gile Concert series) at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.
Dusty Gray at Concord Craft Brewing at 2 p.m.
Colin Hart at Chen Yang Li at 3 p.m.
April Cushman at Over the Moon Farmstead
April 12
State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
April 13
State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
April 14
Craig Fahey at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Bach Lunch Lecture on Modern Folkloric Music from Venezuela and Argentina, for trio at the Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.
A journey to the White Mountains in Words and Music with Howard Mansfield and Ben Cosgrove will be held at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7:30 p.m.
April 15
Boo Boo Groove at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
Tim Kierstead at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.
April 16
Tim Hazelton at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Bluegrass jam with Ross Arnold at Area 23 at 1 p.m.
Andrew North and the Ranger at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
Garrett Smith at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon
Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Dakota Smart at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.
Stage Shows
Places You’ll Go will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre from March 25 to April 10 with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets $16 to 22 at hatboxnh.com.
Queen City Improv will perform at the Hatbox Theatre on April 7 at 7:30 p.m.
On April 13, the Walker Lecture Series will present “Sennett, Chaplin, Keaton and the art of Silent Film” at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Red River Theatres
Infinite Storm (R) Experienced climber Pam Bales (Naomi Watts) is ascending Mount Washington when a powerful blizzard approaches
The Outfit (R) Chicago, mid 1950s. British master “cutter” Leonard Burling (Mark Rylance), who migrated to America after WWII, has acquired a unique clientele for his finely crafted suits: gangsters.
Tiger Within (NR) Multiple Academy-Award-winner Ed Asner, in one of his last performances, stars in this tender story of the unlikely friendship between Samuel, a Holocaust survivor, and Casey, a skinhead teen runaway.
Mothering Sunday (R) Mother’s Day, 1924. An English house maid (Odessa Young), who is aspiring to be a writer, spends this occasion with her secret lover (Josh O’Connor) – a young man who is set to marry a woman (Emma D’Arcy) in his social circle.
Cabaret (PG) Berlin, 1931. As Nazism rises in Germany, flamboyant American Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) sings in a decadent nightclub and falls in love with a British language teacher (Michael York) – whom she shares with a homosexual German baron.
Everything Everywhere All at Once (R) Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) is a high-strung woman dealing with strained/stressful family relationships and a dire IRS audit of her laundromat business (handled by Jamie Lee Curtis).
The Un-Word (NR) In this snappy German satire laying bare the discords of modern multiculturalism, tempers flare after a Jewish student is goaded by Muslim classmates into a schoolyard brawl, injuring an Iranian and a Palestinian student.
To find the latest showtimes or buy tickets, visit redrivertheatres.org.