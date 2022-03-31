Entertainment for March 31 to April 10

Live music
March 31
Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Celtic Woman, Postcards from Ireland, will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m.
April 1
Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.
ABT Studio Company will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.
River Sister at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
ODB Project at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
Album party for June Sexton with opener Faith Ann at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
April 2
Mikey G at the Downtown Concord Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon
Jared Moore at Chen Yang Li from 7to 10 p.m.
Steve Dennis at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.
Delusive Relics and Bosey Joe at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
Heart by Heart at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.
Don Campbell Band (a Dan Fogelberg tribute) at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
April 3
Scott Solsky at New Hampshire Pizza Co. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tim Kierstead at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Senie Hunt at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 4 p.m.
Brian Booth at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.
April 6
Tribute to Johnny Cash at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
April 7
Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart at the 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts
Bach Lunch Lecture on Latino American Forkloric Music at the Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.
Kimayo at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.
April 8
Colin Hay at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.
Dueling Pianos at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
Outside Health at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
April 9
Adam Ezra Group at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
Crazy Steve Jam at 1 p.m. and Bend the Ride at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
Gershwin on Broadway at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
Arthur James at the Concord Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon
Andrew Geano at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.
Paul Driscoll at Chen Yang Li at 7 p.m.
April 10
The Queen’s Cartoonists (Gile Concert series) at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.
Dusty Gray at Concord Craft Brewing at 2 p.m.
Colin Hart at Chen Yang Li at 3 p.m.
Stage Shows
Places You’ll Go will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre from March 25 to April 10 with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets $16 to 22 at hatboxnh.com.
Discovering Magic will be at the Hatbox Theatre on April 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Queen City Improv will perform at the Hatbox Theatre on April 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Conversations with Concord area author will be held April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage.