Entertainment for March 31 to April 10

Live music

March 31

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Celtic Woman, Postcards from Ireland, will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m.

April 1

Paul Driscoll at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

ABT Studio Company will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

River Sister at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

ODB Project at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Album party for June Sexton with opener Faith Ann at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

April 2

Mikey G at the Downtown Concord Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Jared Moore at Chen Yang Li from 7to 10 p.m.

Steve Dennis at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

Delusive Relics and Bosey Joe at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Heart by Heart at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Don Campbell Band (a Dan Fogelberg tribute) at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

April 3

Scott Solsky at New Hampshire Pizza Co. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Senie Hunt at Over the Moon Farmstead from 2 to 4 p.m.

Brian Booth at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.

April 6

Tribute to Johnny Cash at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

April 7

Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart at the 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts

Bach Lunch Lecture on Latino American Forkloric Music at the Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

Kimayo at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.

April 8

Colin Hay at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Outside Health at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

April 9

Adam Ezra Group at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Crazy Steve Jam at 1 p.m. and Bend the Ride at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Gershwin on Broadway at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Arthur James at the Concord Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Andrew Geano at Over the Moon Farmstead at 7 p.m.

Paul Driscoll at Chen Yang Li at 7 p.m.

April 10

The Queen’s Cartoonists (Gile Concert series) at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

Dusty Gray at Concord Craft Brewing at 2 p.m.

Colin Hart at Chen Yang Li at 3 p.m.

Stage Shows

Places You’ll Go will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre from March 25 to April 10 with shows Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets $16 to 22 at hatboxnh.com.

Discovering Magic will be at the Hatbox Theatre on April 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Queen City Improv will perform at the Hatbox Theatre on April 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Conversations with Concord area author will be held April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bank of N.H. Stage.

