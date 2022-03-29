Bulletin board

Counterfeit Cash

Walker lecture

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to join us for “Counterfeit Cash,” a tribute to Johnny Cash. Counterfeit Cash, a Johnny Cash tribute band, performs songs made famous by the man in black, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “Big River.” The concert will be held April 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. It is free and open to the public. Learn more at walkerlecture.org.

Author talk

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to join William Morrow and indie bookstore partners across America to present Kate Quinn in the virtual launch event for her new novel, The Diamond Eye. The virtual event will be held March 31 at 7 p.m.

(Preorders of The Diamond Eye from Gibson’s Bookstore will receive entrance to a special VIP virtual reception with Kate Quinn at 6:30 p.m.)

The New York Times bestselling author of The Rose Code returns with an unforgettable World War II tale of a quiet bookworm who becomes history’s deadliest female sniper. Based on a true story.

Registration required at eventbrite.com/e/ 295334341967.

Related Posts