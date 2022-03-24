Meet the CASL Class of 2022: Part I

Twenty-five motivated high school sophomores from seven schools in the Greater Concord region are enrolled in Capital Area Student Leadership. Offered by the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce, and underwritten by Northeast Delta Dental, CASL is the state’s only regional student leadership and civics program. Enrolled students learn about Concord’s history and inner-workings, gain hands-on experience in public speaking and other leadership skills, and meet professionals from a variety of industries who are actively involved in the Greater Concord community.

The Chamber is proud to introduce you to participants in this year’s program. CASL has graduated over 700 young leaders, many of whom have gone on to become elected officials, entrepreneurs and community advocates. This Insider issue highlights eleven student participants; view next week’s issue to meet the rest of the CASL Class of 2022.

Sophie Anderson

Concord High School

What is one word that describes you? Determined

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Eric Clapton. I’d love to hear his inspiration on my favorite song ‘Layla’, especially the piano exit.

What is something you want to learn more about? The more complicated topics in chemistry and chemical engineering.

Jonas Baia

Bishop Brady High School

What is one word that describes you? Talkative

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? My late grandpa, because I feel I didn’t take advantage of our time.

What is something you want to learn more about? How to sustain happiness.

Aryaa Bhusari

Bow High School

What is one word that describes you? Awesome

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Ryan Reynolds, good movies.

What is something you want to learn more about? Criminal justice and the legal system.

Maggie Bowes

Pembroke Academy

What is one word that describes you? Honest

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Michele Khare because she has tried so many different sports and activities. She challenges herself to get out of her comfort zone which is inspiring.

What is something you want to learn more about? How the small business owners of Concord on Main Street got where they are and how they opened their businesses.

Liam Boyle

Hopkinton Middle High School

What is one word that describes you? Ambitious

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Kevin De Bruyne. My favorite soccer player, plays for my favorite team. I would want to know more about his difficult journey to success and how he got there.

What is something you want to learn more about? I really like math and learning about how it is applied to the ‘real world’. I also really like learning about chemistry and science in general.

Bella Cannon

Bow High School

What is one word that describes you? Passionate

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Lin-Manuel Miranda. I love all of his work, he’s insanely talented at writing song lyrics and is a huge inspiration in the Musical Theater world.

What is something you want to learn more about? The human brain and the psychology and sociology behind why we act the way we do. I think it’s a fascinating topic that’s often overlooked.

Jada Combs

Merrimack Valley High School

What is one word that describes you? Organized

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Justin Bieber my favorite celebrity of all time.

What is something you want to learn more about? Radiology and how the equipment works.

Adeesh Cooper

Bow High School

What is one word that describes you? Determined

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Allyson Felix. This is because she is so fast and so human and a huge inspiration.

What is something you want to learn more about? Mindfulness and how it physically helps our bodies’ health.

Tyler Czarkowski

Hopkinton Middle High School

What is one word that describes you? Leader

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Governor Sununu so I could see the normal day of being a governor.

What is something you want to learn more about? Government.

Mia Czarnecki

Concord High School

What is one word that describes you? Ambitious

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Emma Watson. She’s such an inspiring and caring individual. She’s also not afraid of other people’s opinions and speaks her mind which I find admirable.

What is something you want to learn more about? The human brain. It’s so different from a lot of other species and it experiences a lot of different things. The brain can hold memory and intelligence without even knowing it, and feels things subconsciously.

Sara Doody

Merrimack Valley High School

What is one word that describes you? Calm

If you could spend the day with one person, who would it be, and why? Virginia Wolf because I wonder what it was like to write as a woman in the early 1900s. I also would like to know more about the inspiration for her unique and new (for the time) writing style.

What is something you want to learn more about? Computer science.

