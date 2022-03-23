This week in Concord history

March 25, 2000: Concord High defenseman Joe Garofalo has been named Division I hockey player of the year, the Monitor reports. It is the second year in a row he has won the award, which he shares this year with Bishop Guertin goalie Dave MacDonald.

March 26, 2002: A new study shows that the combined willpower of town meeting voters across New Hampshire raised more money for conservation this year than any other public or private program, conservation group or fund-raising campaign, the Monitor reports.

March 26, 1969: The Legislature votes to cut five days off the sentences of prisoners who donate a pint of blood to the American Red Cross.

March 26, 2000: Concord’s Matt Bonner and the rest of the Florida Gators defeat Oklahoma State, 77-65, to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

March 26, 1853: Concord elects its first mayor, Joseph Low, a grand-looking man with a gold-headed cane. Before this date, the city was a town, run by selectmen.

March 27, 1998: Is it summer already? Concord residents enjoy a high temperature of 76 degrees.

March 28, 2003: The Concord Monitor is named New England Newspaper of the Year by the New England Newspaper Association. It is the 13th time the daily Monitor has won the award since the contest debuted 20 years ago.

March 28, 2002: A four-alarm fire destroys a 100-year-old farmhouse in Northwood. A teenage boy is the only one home at the time, and he escapes with minor injuries. Investigators blame a toaster oven, left on but unattended.

March 28, 1921: Winter is barely over, but ice-out is declared on Lake Winnipesaukee.

March 29, 2000: Concluding their investigation into whether state Supreme Court Justice Stephen Thayer committed bank fraud on loan applications, federal prosecutors announce he did nothing wrong. In two days, Thayer will resign from the court.

March 29, 1945: The Monitor reports that Sgt. Walter Carlson, missing in action since Dec. 21, is now known to be a POW in Germany. Carlson, a Concord police sergeant before the war, will remain in a prison camp for 71 days before being liberated. After the war, he will be Concord’s longtime police chief.

March 29, 1945: Local grocers break the bad news even to customers who put in their orders early: Because of wartime shortages, there will be no hams for Easter this year.

March 29, 1936: John Durkin is born. He will work for two years as a lawyer in the New Hampshire attorney general’s office, serve as insurance commissioner from 1968 to 1973 and be elected to the U.S. Senate for one term in 1974.

March 30, 2001: A spring storm drops a foot of snow across much of central New Hampshire.

March 30, 1941: Bob Smith is born in Trenton, N.J. Smith will eventually move to Tuftonboro, serve on the local school board and then enters politics, first as a U.S. representative, then as a U.S. senator.

March 31, 1992: Gov. Judd Gregg says he will leave after two terms to run for the departing Warren Rudman’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

