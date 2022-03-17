Where to go to find syrup around the capital

In need of a sugar rush this weekend, head over to your local maple syrup maker as Maple Month peaks with Maple Weekend, March 19 and 20. Contact sugarhouses before you go to confirm hours and programs. Many will be hosting additional activities from pancake breakfasts to horse-drawn rides.
Here’s a sampling of where you can find New Hampshire Maple Producers Association members around the capital area:
Concord
Mapletree Farm
105 Oak Hill Road. 603-224-0820, mapletreefarmnh.com.
We make syrup with lead-free and chemical-free equipment and pay particular attention to high quality, cleanliness and food safety. Your family deserves the best. Syrup, cream, candy, crystals and more at the farm or by mail order. Now featuring Barrel- Aged Bourbon Maple Syrup. We have a state-of-the-art sugarhouse, which is ADA and FDA compliant, with an adjacent planted maple orchard. Educational maple orchard tours are set up for our socially distanced event. This is our 46th year of operation at this location and the 74th for the old sugarmaker of making maple syrup.
Bow
Beaver Brook Maple
1 Beaver Brook Drive. 603-491-0500, facebook.com/bbmaple.
We are local family-operated hobby-sized sugar makers. We do it purely for fun. Our mission is to bring people closer together. Stop by on your N.H. maple tour for some boiling. Take a walk in the woods in our sugarbush.
Hopkinton
Gould Hill Farm
656 Gould Hill Road, Hopkinton. 603-746-3811, gouldhillfarm.com.
Located on a working apple orchard with 80 miles of views reaching to the White Mountains. Ther is a hard cider tasting room onsite with our maple hard cider available! Our sugarhouse will be open to the public on March 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Contoocook Cider tasting room will have live music from 1 to 4 p.m.
Chapin Sap House
331 Maple St., Contoocook. 603-545-9628.
Crow Valley Farm
1038 Hopkinton Road, Hopkinton. 603-224-7520
Loudon
Meadow Ledge Farm
612 Route 129, Loudon. 798-5860
Ridgeland Farm
736 Loudon Ridge Road. 520-4337. ridgelandfarmnh.com.
We are a first-generation family farm located on the very popular Loudon Ridge Road. We have 3,500 taps, which we collect from and boil down right in our sugar house. We have a very unique sugar house that we build inside our barn. Our farm is one of the oldest farms in our area dating back to 1773. We have a fully stocked store with maple syrup year-round and for the very popular maple weekend. We have many more treats including our popular maple buns, maple peanut butter fudge, maple cookies, maple granolas, maple cinnamon sugar, maple ice cream and maple soda.
Sunnyside Maples
1089 Route 106. 848-7090, sunnysidemaples.com.
In the gift shop you will find maple syrup, maple cream, maple mustard, maple candy, maple seasonings, pancake mix, maple coffee and lots of other New Hampshire products. Watch the boiling process if we have sap. We also sell sugaring supplies to other maple producers. We are a dealer for Leader, CDL, AP of VT and Sugar Hill Containers. We also sell containers and candy boxes for NHMPA members. Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 through mid-April.
Two Taps Sap House
917 Route 129, Loudon. 603-435-5320.
Windswept Maples
845 Loudon Ridge Road. 267-8492, windsweptmaples.com.
We operate a family farm here on scenic Loudon Ridge Rd. The farm has been continuously operated as a farm by the Moore Family for eight generations, since Archelaus Moore first started farming here in 1780. We enjoy producing maple syrup and all maple products. We offer pure maple syrup, maple sugar candy, and maple cream. Our retail salesroom is easy to access. We boil sap on a wood-fired evaporator. The wood is harvested from our farm. When you visit, we would answer any questions you have about producing maple syrup. You will enjoy scenic views from our family farm.
Dunbarton
RF & DF Sugarshack
59 Ray Road, Dunbarton. 738-4871
Small wood-fired operation with all the sound and smell of a traditional sugarhouse experience.
Twisted Maple Sugar Shack
75 Twist Hill Road, Dunbarton. 660-0356
Twisted Maple Sugar Shack is a family-friendly farm that does Maple sugaring every spring. We also have animals to see and pet including ducks, chickens, goats, cows and pigs.
Weare
Kaison’s Sugar House
93 Forest Road, Weare. 603-660-6019
Kaison’s Sugar House is a family run sugar house. A part of yesterday in touch with tomorrow!
Grant Family Pond View Farms
224 Mount Dearborn Road, Weare. 369-2800
Grant Family sugar house is a family-owned and operated business. My family has been making maple sugar for more than 100 years. We have all kinds of maple products for sale at dozens of locations year around. Please visit us Maple Weekend. We have one of the largest maple weekend gatherings in the state. Year after year we have at least 2,000 people run through our sugar house.
Boscawen
Ledge Top Sugar House
25 Oak St., Boscawen. 753-4973.
Open March 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ice Mountain Maple
276 Queen St., Boscawen. 341-4297
Ice Mountain Maple is owned and operated by the Gray Family in Boscawen. Our sugar house is located at the top of our property, and if you’ve ever tried to get up our driveway in the dead of winter, you’ll know how we got our name! Our evaporator is wood-fired only, and we produce in small batches to ensure quality in every bottle. If we’re boiling, come see us.
Outback Sugarhouse
306 High St., Boscawen. 603-491-1273
Reilly’s Try Anything Farm
155 Water St., Boscawen. 603-591-7075
Small hobby size maple producer with a small sugar shack a new evaporator in 2021. Still trying to master the evaporator. We are not open to the public but just love the hobby.
Canterbury
Blue Roof Sap Camp
6 Carter Hill Road, Canterbury. 603-2345067
Briar Bush Farm
160 Briar Bush Road, Canterbury. 603-459-4924
Hutchinson’s Family Sugarhouse
271 Hackleboro Road, Canterbury
Lamb’s Maple Syrup
228 Shaker Road, Canterbury. 603-783-9912
North Family Farm
341 Shaker Road, Canterbury. 603-783-4712. northfamilyfarm.com
North Family Farm is named after the North family of the Canterbury Shakers who settled here in 1792. Since 1950, we have been a family-owned business. Renewable energy from wind power, solar energy, biodiesel and sustainably harvested firewood is used to create our New Hampshire Certified Organic Maple Syrup. We hope you enjoy the delightful flavors and health benefits of our Maple Products.
Sunset Hill Maples
17 Sunset Hill Drive, Canterbury. 603-381-8809
Traditional hardworking producer on the verge of integrating modern production techniques from sap collection to syrup finishing.
Warner
Baker’s Syrup
611 New Market, Warner. 456-3837.
Beaver Meadowbrook Farm
402 Route 103, Warner. 456-6052.
Visitors are welcome at our sugar house any time, but during the maple season (March) is when all the excitement takes place, with guided tours and free samples of many maple treats. Please call ahead. Our award-winning maple syrup is available in various-sized plastic jugs and glass bottles. Mail orders accepted.
Courser Farm
427 Schoodac Road, Warner. 456-3521
Family rustic sugar house easy access close to the roadside.
Kearsarge Gore Farm
173 Gore Road, Warner. 603-456-2319
We’ll have tours of the sap house and show you the sugaring operation each weekend during March from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required while you’re in the sap house, for the sake of visitors and our crew. We have 2,500 taps this year and are aiming our sights on a big syrup production: the woodshed is full, the sugar maples are just waking up, and the crew’s spirits are high. Along with sugaring, we also have lambs in the barn, cows over the fence, and a horse in the wooded pasture. Directions to the farm can be found on our website (please start your journey to the farm from the Warner Village). Our road is muddy and the walk to the sap house can be icy, so please drive carefully and wear the right footwear. Our farm is a small, family-run farm in the foothills of Mt. Kearsarge in New Hampshire. Our syrup is made on a wood-fired evaporator. We burn wood harvested sustainably from our own land. We have found remnants of at least two old evaporators on our property, indicating that these maple trees have been providing sap to families and communities here for many generations before ours.
Rogers Maple Syrup
133 Couchtown Road, Warner. 603-456-3139.
What’s Sappenin
414 Burnt Hill Road, Warner. 603-344-9968.
Small backyard operation, rubbing shoulders with the big guys.
Wildwoods Maple Farm
530 Newmarket Road, Warner. 603-456-2041.
Wildwoods Maple Farm began tapping trees in 2018. We have plans to build our own sugarhouse and do our own boiling in the future. For now, we trade sap for syrup and sell sap to others to boil.
Chichester
Moon Cusser Maple
53 Ring Road, Chichester. 208-573-3883.