Warner spotlights sap house tours, pancakes and syrup contest

The Dow children of Warner made maple sugar during World War II since there was a sugar shortage.

Warner’s maple producers join with the town’s organizations and businesses to create a town-wide maple celebration.

Seven sap houses will be demonstrating how they turn sap into maple syrup and other maple treats: Baker’s Syrup, Bates Maple Syrup, Courser Farm, Kearsarge Gore Farm, Rogers Maple Syrup, Turyn’s Tap’n & Sap’n What’s Sappenin and Young’s Sugar House. Each sap house has a unique personality, and they’ll have different treats, so you’ll want to visit as many as you can. Maps will be available at Warner businesses and the sap houses.

New this year are a Maple Syrup Tasting Contest on March 20 in front of the Warner Town Hall hosted by Warner Historical Society and the United Church of Warner. Come vote for your favorite.

There are lots more family activities around town on March 19, visit the N.H. Telephone Museum, make or take children’s crafts at the Pillsbury Free Library, find lots of books about maple syrup for adults and children at MainStreet Bookends, sample maple-y treats at Yankee Farmer’s Market and see a traditional Native American method of turning sap into syrup at Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum. Warner Public Market will serve waffles and pancakes with local maple syrup both days.

Dine on delicious food at Warner restaurants Café One East, Charlie Macs Pizzeria, The Kitchen and Reeds North.

Details can be found at WarnerHistorical.org or KearsargeChamber.org.

