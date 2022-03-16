Bulletin board

Jazz Sanctuary

This Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m., Jazz Sanctuary presents “Turning the Tables – The Jazz of Righteous Anger” at Concord’s First Congregational Church, UCC (177 N. Main St.). This event, originally scheduled in January but postponed due to COVID, features vocalist and Pastor Emilia Halstead with the seven-piece jazz worship ensemble, The Prodigals, under the direction of jazz arranger and trumpeter, Bob “Dr. Cool” Maccini; a readers’ theater; and a conversational time for exploring righteous anger as energy for change vs. the kinds of anger that lead to physical and emotional violence, trauma, and repression. There is no admission, and wherever you are and because of who you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here.

Author talk

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to join Books & Books, the Miami Book Fair, and indie bookstore partners across America to present Jane McGonigal, in conversation with Charles Duhigg (The Power of Habit), discussing McGonigal“s new book, Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything – Even Things that Seem Impossible Today! The discussion will be March 26 at 6 p.m. virtually via Crowdcast.

Jane McGonigal is a future forecaster and designer of reality games created to improve real lives and solve real problems. She is also the author of two New York Times bestselling books, Reality Is Broken: Why Games Make Us Better and How They Can Change the World (Penguin Press, 2011) and SuperBetter: The Power of Living Gamefully (Penguin Press, 2016), and her TED talks on how gaming can improve our lives have more than 15 million views. She is the Director of Games Research & Development at the Institute for the Future, a non-profit research group in Palo Alto, California, currently teaches the course “How to Think Like a Futurist” at Stanford University, and is the lead instructor for the Institute for the Future’s series on the Coursera platform. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Charles Duhigg is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and the author of The Power of Habit, which has spent over three years on bestseller lists and has been translated into 40 languages, and Smarter Faster Better, also a bestseller. Duhigg writes for The New Yorker Magazine and is a graduate of Yale University and the Harvard Business School. He has been a frequent contributor to CNBC, This American Life, NPR, The Colbert Report, PBS’s NewsHour and Frontline. He was also, for one terrifying day in 1999, a bike messenger in San Francisco.

Register at eventbrite.com/e/author-jane-mcgonigal-imaginable-with-charles-duhigg-tickets-277707469517.

Lecture series

Mariana Dutzmann-Kirsch will present “Flight of Remembrance: WWII from the Losing Side” on March 19 at 1 p.m. as a Zoom lecture in partnership with New Hampshire Humanities. Flight of Remembrance is the true story of the speaker’s family before, during, and after World War II in Latvia, occupied Poland, and Germany. None were members of the Nazi Party or Hitler supporters, but Marina Kirsch’s father and grandfather, both technically skilled, were forced to serve in the German military after fleeing from Latvia to Germany before the first Soviet takeover of the Baltic States. By giving a face and name to “the enemy,” this presentation offers a seldom-shared perspective on the most devastating world conflict of all time, and sheds light on what life was like for a German family during the war. Centering on the speaker’s parents, Rolf and Lilo, Flight of Remembrance is a love story, a story of survival, and the story of Rolf’s lifelong dream of a career in aeronautical engineering that expanded, after he immigrated to the United States, to a leadership role in the emerging U.S. space program. For more information, visit nhhumanities.org/programs/707/flight-of-remembrance-world-war-ii-from-the-losing-side-and-the-dream-that-led-to-aerospace-engineering.

