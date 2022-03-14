City news: Sign up for golf leagues

A group learns about sustainable forestry practices from the city’s consultant forester, Ron Klemarczyk.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Sign up for Beaver Meadow leagues

Tuesday Night Twilight League: Two divisions will be created with a maximum of 18 teams per flight. League matches begin May 10.

Senior League: All senior members and non-members that play Beaver Meadow Golf Course are invited (and encouraged) to join our Senior Men’s Golf League.

Tournaments are held Wednesday mornings beginning on May 11 and run for 12 consecutive weeks.

Couples League: This league on Thursdays will be limited to the first 16 teams that sign up. League will begin June 2 and run for 12 weeks. Tee times will be assigned each week between 4:45 and 5:45 p.m.

Ladies Leagues: Wednesday Ladies Twilight League teams are comprised of 4 players an A player (captain), B, C, and D player. Each week your team will compete in a 9 hole match play format against another team. A players will play A players and B players will play B players and so on. All players are required to have a USGA Handicap. League will begin May 4.

Thursday Morning Ladies League is a developmental league which has teams of 4. League will begin May 5.

City Hall Annex air conditioning

Public Properties staff is working with Northern Peabody, LLC to replace critical components of the HVAC systems within the City’s Municipal Complex. Phase I of this project involves the replacement of failing piping and installing new circulation pumps in the City Hall Annex. Subsequent phases will include the replacement of the underground chilled water piping and new branch circuits in the buildings of City Hall and the Police Department. Phase I of this effort is scheduled for completion next month and builds on recent replacements of the main air conditioning units, making operations more energy efficient, less costly, and better for the environment.

