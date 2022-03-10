Entertainment for March 10 to 20

Live music

March 10

Andrew North at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Bach Lunch Lecture: Celtic Fiddle Fury at the Concord Community Music School at 12:10 p.m.

March 11

Tyler Allgood at Penuche’s

Smokestack Blues Band at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Mr. Aaron at Kimball Jenkins at 9:30 a.m.

Chris Lester at Over the Moon Farmstead in Pittsfield at 7 p.m.

March 12

Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Queen City Soul at Penuche’s

Jared Moore at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Lucas Gallo at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 5 p.m.

Paul Gormey at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Luciano Monzione at Over the Moon Farmstead in Pittsfield at 7 p.m.

March 13

Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7 p.m.

Colin Hart at Over the Moon Farmstead in Pittsfield from 2 to 4 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.

March 15

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Memphis Jookin’ ft. Lil’ Buck will be at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m.

March 16

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Artful Noise String Quartet at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Aaron at Kimball Jenkins at 9:30 a.m.

March 17

Eugene Durkee at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire Music Collective showcase at Area 23 from 7 to 10 p.m.

March 18

Jordan Tirrell-Wyosocki Trio at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Hip Hop Night at Penuche’s

March 19

Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Bluegrass Jam with Ross Arnold at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Ms. Vee and a Badass Band at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Blue Light Rain at Penuche’s

Kingston Trip at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:3o p.m.

Eyes of Age at the Downtown Concord Winter Farms Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Malcolm Salls at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 5 p.m.

Mikey G at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Eric Lindberg at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 p.m.

March 20

Colin Hart at Contoocook Cider Company from noon to 3 p.m.

Ken Budka at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.

Tom Boisse at Over the Moon Farmstead from 7 to 9 pm.

Stage shows

“Love Letters” will be staged at the Hatbox Theatre from March 11 to 20 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence began in second grade and continued for fifty or more years! The letters trace not only the arc of their friendship in both good times and bad, but are also a glimpse into twentieth-century history and changing times from the 1930s to the 1980s. The play traces a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences. Tickets and info at hatboxnh.com.

Lewis Black will bring his “Off the Rails” tour to the Capitol Center for the Arts on March 10 at 8 p.m. (18+ with ID) Tickets are $55 to $95.

The Met will show “Ariadne auf Naxos” at the Bank of N.H. Stage on March 12 at 12:55 p.m.

An informal look at excerpts from “The Shire” will be performed March 12 at 4 p.m. at the Kimball Jenkins carriage house. At the time of this showing, the dance will be viewed as a work in progress motivated by NSquared Artistic Director Zack Betty’s desire for fresh eyes and insights. Post-performance insights welcomed.

Red River Theatres

Cyrano (PG-13) Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle.

Oscar-nominated shorts including documentary and live action

