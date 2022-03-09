‘Love Letters’ pulls heart strings in Concord 

Love Letters by A. R. Gurney was nominated in 1990 for a Pulitzer Prize in Drama. It follows the ever-changing relationship of Andrew and Melissa through 50-plus years of correspondence, starting at age 6 in first grade. Gurney deftly creates characters, their personal growth, locations, historic and cultural shifts through his articulate and often funny pen. It illustrates how relationships formed and flourished before the advent of television and the variety of ubiquitous screens that mold today’s lives.

Real-life married couple Kathryn and Erik Hodges play the characters Melissa and Andrew who meet in second grade and remain connected over their lifetime through letter writing. Their journey and love is chronicled from second grade through college and beyond. The relationship changes as they grow apart and marry others, but still maintain a strong relationship across the years and miles. Exploring the years from 1937-1984, this story will echo with those who remember the Great Depression, WWII, the Cold War Years and the volatile ‘60s and ‘70s.

Kathryn Hodges (“Melissa”) says, Love Letters is a wonderful relationship show that shares the entire lives of two people. Plus, what could ever be better than ‘writing’ love letters to my Erik? Sharing a stage with Erik is an experience I don’t usually get. So, I am planning on making the most of this experience and having a great time.”

Gurney’s performance piece is considered a rite of passage for most acting couples and was nominated in 1990 for a Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Love Letters opened on Broadway in October of 1989 with an opening night cast of Colleen Dewhurst and Jason Robards. The New York Times’ Mel Gussow calls the play “an evocative epistolary account” and Coral Andrews of Playwrights and Stage Actors goes on to say, “The most poignant element of Gurney’s piece is the story between the lines, the words Andy and Melissa cannot bring themselves to write.”

Erik Hodges (“Andrew”) adds, “I was drawn to the simplicity and intimacy of this play. It’s a play that calls for both the audience and the actors to listen, and however socially distant we may have to be right now, it is listening to that brings us together. I was also drawn to this production to be onstage with my darling wife, something that doesn’t happen often enough. I love the Hatbox experience as a performer and an audience member. The setting brings me back to a time when actors were not wired for sound or moved on hydraulic stages. With fifty-plus years as a performer in the Concord area, this place feels the most like home.”

The couple performed for limited houses in September of 2020 and was brought back by popular demand. This production of Love Letters is directed by Lauren Shelby Douglas.

The production opens on March 11 and runs through March 20. Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors, and students and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at hatboxnh.com.

