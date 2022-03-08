CYPN of the Month: Ellis enjoys volunteering in spare time

Patrick Ellis

Concord Young Professionals Network introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Patrick Ellis. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 35.

Where do you live? I live in Hollis with my wife Morgan and my kids Graham (4) and Avery (18 months).

Where do you currently work? For the last 3 years, I have worked at Bangor Savings Bank in Concord. My role is to help businesses find the best solution to collect credit card payments from their customers. In addition, I am a representative for Buoy Local, a loyalty rewards program for local businesses. My job brings me all over the state, so I get to do a lot of exploring.

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! When I’m not working, volunteering, or on an adventure with my family, I’m usually behind the scenes in some sort of music endeavor. As one of the owners of Twisted Vine Events, I can often be found DJ’ing, running sound for an event, or recording a local musician. This summer I am releasing a virtual battle of the bands that features music from 8 local artists performing at area businesses. It has been a year in the making! In partnership with DONE booking, I help promote a bi-weekly hip-hop night at Nashua Garden called (W)RAPS. We feature artists from all around the United States every month. Lastly, I am helping to organize a Harvest Festival with NH Rocks in Portsmouth later this year.

What organizations are you involved with? Community service is really important to me, so I spend a lot of time volunteering. Currently, I serve as the treasurer of the League of NH Craftsmen, championing fine crafts from the Granite State. I am also the Co-Chair of Best Buddies New Hampshire, promoting inclusion and developing opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Recently Twisted Vine Events was named a “Pillar of Support” by the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness for my work running live sound for events like SouperFest and the Bluegrass BBQ. With Kiwanis Club of Concord, I am the Key Club Ambassador to Pembroke Academy, encouraging kids to be leaders through community service. I am also an Ambassador for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, I frequently volunteer at the New Hampshire Food Bank, and I serve as an Ambassador for CYPN!

What do you like to do for fun? I was inspired to pick up woodworking from attending the annual League of NH Craftsmen’s fair at Mount Sunapee. I was in awe of all of the artists’ work at the fair, but particularly drawn to woodworking. It quickly became an important hobby for me! I have my own workshop at home, spend plenty of time on YouTube, and endeavor to replace most of the furniture in my home with something that I built.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? It’s hard to choose one, but I’m going to have to go with Dos Amigos Burritos. Whenever I have any doubt about where I am headed for lunch, my coworkers typically expect to see me come back with a burrito bowl. It’s hard to deviate from my go-to because it’s the perfect lunch, and an awesome restaurant!

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? There are a few to choose from, but I’m going to highlight the time we got to visit the Bank of NH Stage. It was my first time attending a CYPN event, and we had a babysitter, so my wife got to attend with me. I remember being really impressed with the overwhelmingly positive vibe of the event, meeting several people who ended up becoming my friends, and being really impressed by the crazy beer tap system that fills your glass from the bottom of your cup. We even got a backstage tour and I got to nerd out over a ton of sound gear. What a great night!

