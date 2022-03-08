City news: Taking in the trails around Concord

A group learns about sustainable forestry practices from the city’s consultant forester, Ron Klemarczyk.

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council: March 14, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: March 16, 7 p.m.

Trail steward hike

Did you know that Concord’s trail system is largely maintained by local volunteers? Last weekend we had the opportunity to gather and celebrate these incredible trail stewards for all the work they’ve done and continue to do for our trails and open spaces. Thanks to their efforts, Concord has over 80 miles of recreational trails for the community to explore.

For more information about the city’s trail network, visit concordnh.gov/trails.

Dog Licenses

State of New Hampshire RSA 466:1 requires that every owner or keeper of a dog four months of age or older license said dog in the municipal clerk’s office in the city or town in which the dog is kept. Licenses are effective from May 1 through April 30 of the subsequent year.

In accordance with RSA 466:1, the annual dog licensing season has begun. Historically, the annual dog license renewal process begins April 1 with residents sitting outside City Hall prior to 8 a.m. when municipal offices open in the hopes of getting tag #1. In honor of that tradition, staff has reserved tag numbers 1 through 299 and will begin issuing those tag numbers on April 1. In the meantime, residents not vying for those low numbers can either renew said license(s) online, mail payments to the City Clerk’s Office and/or in renew licenses in person at the City Clerk’s Office.

Licenses may only be issued if we have current rabies information on file. Feel free to contact the City Clerk’s Office by email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at (603) 225-8500 to verify that current rabies information is on file.

Fees: non-spayed or non-neutered, $10; spayed or neutered, $7.50; dogs under 8 months old $7.50; five or more dogs of same owner, $20; first dog for owner 65-plus, $2 (regular rate for any other dogs).

Owners who license a dog after May 31 are subject to additional fees. If you are no longer required to license a dog with the City of Concord, because you relocated outside of Concord or Penacook or you no longer have your pet, please give us a call at (603) 225-8500 or email us at cityclerk@concordnh.gov and we will update our records. The City Clerk’s Office is located at 41 Green St., Concord, NH. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Get Golf Ready at Beaver Meadow

“Get Golf Ready” is designed to teach you everything you’ll need to play golf in just a few lessons. Our PGA Professionals will show you that there are lots of ways to play by combining fun, friends and comradery. Each session will focus on various golf skills you will use while playing. In addition to learning the basics, you will be guided onto the golf course to put your skills into action in a casual, friendly setting. Classes are open to ages 18 and older.

May class schedule: ladies only class, May 3, 10, 17, 24; couple’s class, May 4, 11, 18, 25; coed class, May 5, 12, 19, 26.

Fix a Leak Week

Join Concord General Services in celebrating EPA WaterSense’s Fix a Leak Week, March 14-20. More than 10,000 gallons of water are wasted in the average household each year from leaks. Sometimes leaks can be silent and go undetected until you notice an increase in your water bill. Find and fix household leaks to save water, energy, and possibly even money on utility bills.

Kick-off Fix a Leak Week on Monday, March 14 by joining Concord General Services for a Twitter Party @ConcordNHGS from 2 to 3 p.m. Join the national conversation about how to find and fix water leaks by following and using the hashtag #FixaLeak.

Toilet Leak Dye Test Kits: Free toilet leak dye test kits are available at the Utility Billing Office at 311 North State Street through March 18. Grab a kit to perform a quick and easy leak test on your toilet, or use food coloring at home. Leaky toilets can be a big culprit in high water bills and wasted water.

Royal Leak Detection Contest: Water leaks can be a royal pain. Perform a “royal” leak detection to find and fix household leaks. Concord residents can enter the Royal Leak Detection contest for a chance to win a new royal “throne” (WaterSense-labeled toilet). The American Standard Cadet 3 FloWise white elongated toilet uses only 1.28 GPF (gallons per flush) and is certified by EPA WaterSense to use at least 20% less water without sacrificing performance. Share how you have found and fixed water leaks for a chance to win. To enter, submit a contest entry form online, by mail, or in person at General Services’ Utility Billing Office at 311 North State Street. Another entry option is to share in a public social media post how you have found and fixed water leaks. Tag General Services @ConcordNHGS on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Double your chance to win by entering the contest both ways (social media and contest entry form)! All entries must be received by 5 p.m. on March 20, 2022. By entering the contest, you agree to the terms and conditions of the official contest rules.

Be a leak detective for Fix A Leak Week! Common leaks around the home include worn toilet flappers, dripping faucets, and other leaking valves. Most leaks are easy to fix. Sometimes a valve or fixture tightening is all that is needed. Learn more about Fix A Leak Week, how to find leaks, the EPA WaterSense Program, and the Royal Leak Detection contest at concordnh.gov/leaks.

Downtown overnight snow removal

The Downtown Services Team is dedicated to performing snow removal operations downtown on sidewalks and hardscapes, while Highway and Utilities crews plow streets and clear out any excess snow. Snow is pulled into windrows in the street and loaders with snow blower attachments are used to load the snow into rented trucks to be hauled away to the snow dump on Old Turnpike Road. After the snow has been removed, roads are treated. Downtown snow removal operations average 5,000 cubic yards of snow for each overnight removal – that’s equivalent to 1 million gallons of water!

Winter Maintenance Parking Bans are issued to notify the public of a scheduled overnight downtown snow removal, which prohibits parking in the area from midnight to 7 a.m. during operations.

Sign up for parking ban alerts and learn more about the City’s winter operations at concordnh.gov/winteroperations.

Spring Road Load Limits

The City of Concord has posted weight limits to streets in Concord as of Monday, February 28. This practice is performed annually at the onset of spring to protect roads from heavy vehicles during the spring thaw. “No Trucking – Load Limit 9 Tons” signs are posted on roads to help minimize additional road damage from heavy vehicles on weakened road structures.

Road structures are naturally weakened around this time of year from the frequent freezing and thawing cycles. Recent warmer temperatures and the beginning of snow melt has started this process early this season. Fluctuating temperatures can cause the ground to shift, leading to cracks in the pavement. Frost heaves are formed when snow and rain get through the cracks and freeze underneath the roads, expanding the road upwards. As temperatures warm, the ground thaws and the roads contract back down, causing breaks in the pavement and potholes.

The load limit postings are weather and road condition dependent, but will likely remain in place through the end of March or early April. Restrictions will continue as long as conditions require. Limits will not be removed until all snow has melted and ditches are clear of any standing water.

The road load limits of 9 tons will not affect the average car or truck, but will impact heavy construction vehicles and commercial trucking. The weight restrictions will help maintain road conditions as Concord General Services crews patch potholes and make road repairs when possible. Residents can report potholes using the City of Concord’s reporting tool at concordnh.gov/seeclickfix or on the MyConcordNH mobile app.

The city does not issue permits for drivers for spring load limits. Drivers can call Concord General Services at (603) 228-2737 to request for travel permissions if necessary of 1-2 loads before noon. Find the list of streets that will be posted in Concord and more information at concordnh.gov/springoperations.

