Entertainment for March 3 to 16

The April Cushman Band, one of New Hampshire's hottest up-and-coming acts, will kick off the Live Music on the Lawn series at Concord Public Library on June 28 at 6 p.m.

Live music

March 3

Remembering the Green Martini at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Bach Lunch Lecture: ‘Irish Pub Songs’ at 12:10 p.m. at Concord Community Music School

March 4

Justin Cohn at Pats Peak from 6 to 8 p.m.

Talisk at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

March 5

Tim Kierstead at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Kimayo at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 5 p.m.

Eric Marcs at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Neon Wave and LoVeSeXy at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

March 6

Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.

March 8

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

March 9

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

The Psychedelic Furts with opener Royston Langdon will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m.

March 10

Andrew North at Hermanos at 6:30 a.m.

Bach Lunch Lecture: Celtic Fiddle Fury at 12:10 p.m. at Concord Community Music School.

March 11

Maddi Ryan at Pats Peak at 6 p.m.

March 12

Dan Weiner at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Jared Moore at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Lucas Gallo at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 5 p.m.

Paul Gormley at Chen Yang Li at 7 p.m.

March 13

Eric Lindberg at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.

Teddy Thompson and Jenni Muldaur at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7 p.m.

Stage shows

“The Lifespan of a Fact,” produced by Lend Me a Theater, will be presented at the Hatbox Theatre through March 6. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors and students, and $16 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased online at hatboxnh.com and can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315.

Queen City Improv will come to the Hatbox Theatre on March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

“Love Letters” will run March 11 to 20 at Hatbox Theatre. Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence began in second grade and continued for 50 or more years! Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors and students, and $16 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased online at hatboxnh.com and can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315.

William Shatner will appear live following a screening of “The Wrath of Khan” at the Capitol Center for the Arts on March 3 at 7 p.m.

The Bank of N.H. Stage will screen the Bolshoi Ballet’s “Swan Lake” on March 6 at 12:55 p.m.

Lewis Black will bring his “Off the Rails” tour to the Capitol Center for the Arts on March 10 at 8 p.m. (18+ with ID) Tickets $55 to $95.

The Met will show “Ariadne auf Naxos” at the Bank of N.H. Stage on March 12 at 12:55 p.m.

Red River Theatres

Cyrano (PG-13)Award-winning director Joe Wright envelops moviegoers in a symphony of emotions with music, romance, and beauty in Cyrano, re-imagining the timeless tale of a heartbreaking love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles whether with ferocious wordplay at a verbal joust or with brilliant swordplay in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance renders him unworthy of the love of a devoted friend, the luminous Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano has yet to declare his feelings for her — and Roxanne has fallen in love, at first sight, with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

Oscar Nominated shorts for animation and live action.

Visit redrivertheatres.org for the latest showtimes.

