City new: Meet Concord’s new head of housing

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

Julie Palmeri is returning to her hometown of Concord as the new Executive Director of Concord Housing and Redevelopment where she is taking over for John Hoyt, who is retiring after more than two decades of service. Palmeri comes to department with over 10 years of experience in residential property management in several states across the country, including Maryland and Hawaii. Palmeri, whose work has received award-winning recognition, brings strong management skills, and the vision to see complex projects through to completion. Her leadership and ability to formulate strategic plans will guide Concord’s housing and redevelopment efforts in the years to come.

“I am very excited to start the next chapter of my career back in Concord where I grew up. What I am most looking forward to is creating strong relationships with tenants and clients and providing the best living experience and level of service possible. They are the reason I do the work that I do,” said Palmeri.

Palmeri graduated from Concord High School and Northern Arizona University. She holds multiple professional certifications, including HUD certified Affordable Housing Manager. She is also a private pilot, having earned her pilot’s license for single-engine planes in 2004.

Concord Housing and Redevelopment is a catalyst for community wide economic growth and revitalization, while providing developers with resources to make redevelopment a reality. The organization also helps individuals and families in the Greater Concord area find a place to call home.

For more information about Concord Housing + Redevelopment, call (603) 224-4059 or visit concordha.com.

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the City’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

City Council: March 14, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: March 16, 7 p.m.

City lifts mask mandate

As of Feb. 25, face coverings are no longer required to be worn by the public or City employees while inside City buildings.

City Council encourages anyone eligible to get vaccinated and boosted and to continue to follow the recommendations set forth by the CDC to slow the spread of COVID-19. Information about vaccines is available online and through 211. If you are already fully vaccinated, the CDC also has updated guidance online.

Spring road load limits

The City of Concord began posting weight limits to streets in Concord starting on Feb. 28. This practice is performed annually at the onset of spring to protect roads from heavy vehicles during the spring thaw. “No Trucking – Load Limit 9 Tons” signs are posted on roads to help minimize additional road damage from heavy vehicles on weakened road structures.

Road structures are naturally weakened around this time of year from the frequent freezing and thawing cycles. Recent warmer temperatures and the beginning of snow melt has started this process early this season. Fluctuating temperatures can cause the ground to shift, leading to cracks in the pavement. Frost heaves are formed when snow and rain get through the cracks and freeze underneath the roads, expanding the road upwards. As temperatures warm, the ground thaws and the roads contract back down, causing breaks in the pavement and potholes.

The load limit postings are weather and road condition dependent, but will likely remain in place through the end of March or early April. Restrictions will continue as long as conditions require. Limits will not be removed until all snow has melted and ditches are clear of any standing water.

The road load limits of 9 tons will not affect the average car or truck, but will impact heavy construction vehicles and commercial trucking. The weight restrictions will help maintain road conditions as Concord General Services crews patch potholes and make road repairs when possible. Residents can report potholes using the City of Concord’s reporting tool at concordnh.gov/seeclickfix or on the MyConcordNH mobile app.

The City of Concord does not issue permits for drivers for spring load limits. Drivers can call Concord General Services at (603) 228-2737 to request for travel permissions if necessary of 1-2 loads before noon. Find the list of streets that will be posted in Concord and more information at concordnh.gov/springoperations.

