Bulletin board

Artful Noise

Walker concert

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to join us for a concert by Artful Noise. The string quartet will perform “Sounds and Colors” by Gwyneth Walker, “String Quartet” by Florence Beatrice Price, and Opus 96 by Anton Dvorak on March 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. The show is free. For more information, visit walkerlecture.org.

Virtual author visit

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to join indie bookstore partners across America to present James Patterson and Dolly Parton in an indie bookstore exclusive pre-publication book launch event on March 6 at 7:30 p.m. This is a ticketed virtual event, with a copy of Run Rose Run included with each ticket.

From America’s most beloved superstar and its greatest storyteller — a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run, and determined to do whatever it takes to survive.

Your ticket includes admission to this virtual event and a hardcover copy of Run Rose Run ($30 retail price), as well as sales tax, shipping, and handling (if applicable). Register at eventbrite.com/e/ 269051098077. (Preorders of Run Rose Run from Gibson’s Bookstore will receive entrance to the virtual event as well.)

Please contact Gibson’s Bookstore with any questions. We can’t wait to see you there.

Dolly Parton is a singer, songwriter, actress, producer, businesswoman, and philanthropist. The composer of more than 3,000 songs, she has sold over 100 million records worldwide, and has given away millions of books to children through her nonprofit, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

James Patterson is the world’s bestselling author. The creator of Alex Cross, he has produced more enduring fictional heroes than any other novelist alive. He lives in Florida with his family.

