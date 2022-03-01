1900: Old Walker School

Old Walker School

The Old Walker School is pictured in the year 1900 on the site of the current day Walker School Media Building.

The Concord Union School District purchased this empty lot to build the first Walker School that is pictured in in this photograph in the year 1873, after the prior building burned in a terrible fire.

The prior building was the Methodist General Biblical Institute, formally known as the Old North Church. The Old North Cemetery is in the background to the west. There was also a beautiful memorial tablet installed on this original Walker School building. The tablet mounted to this building read:

Walker School

On this spot consecrated to religion and learning, was erected in 1751, the first framed meeting house in Concord, which was used for ninety-one years as a place of worship by the First Congregational Society of the town, and within whose walls assembled in 1788 the Ninth State Convention which ratified the Constitution of the United States. From 1847 to 1867 it was occupied by the Methodist General Biblical Institute, burned in 1870, its site was purchased by the Union School District, which has caused to be erected thereon this structure, A.D. 1873.

Related Posts