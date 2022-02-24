Bulletin board

Walker performances

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to join us for “Doo-wop with The Rockin’ Daddios” on March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium, 2 Prince St., Concord. The show is free. Learn more at walkerlecture.org.

Author event

Professor of Anthropology Robert G. Goodby visits Gibson’s Bookstore virtually on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. to present A Deep Presence: 13,000 Years of Native American History, focusing on the Monadnock region of southwestern New Hampshire, part of the traditional homeland of the Abenaki people.

Almost 13,000 years ago, small groups of Paleoindians endured frigid winters on the edge of a river in what would become Keene, New Hampshire. This begins the remarkable story of Native Americans in the Monadnock region of southwestern New Hampshire, part of the traditional homeland of the Abenaki people.

Typically neglected or denied by conventional history, the long presence of Native people in southwestern New Hampshire is revealed by the archaeological evidence for their deep, enduring connections to the land and the complex social worlds they inhabited. From the Tenant Swamp Site in Keene, with the remains of the oldest known dwellings in New England, to the 4,000-year-old Swanzey Fish Dam still visible in the Ashuelot River, A Deep Presence tells their story in a narrative fashion, drawing on the author’s thirty years of fieldwork and presenting compelling evidence from archaeology, written history, and the living traditions of today’s Abenaki people.

Goodby is professor of anthropology at Franklin Pierce University. He earned his doctorate in anthropology from Brown University and has over 30 years of experience excavating Native American archaeological sites in New England.

Online only via Zoom webinar. Registration required eventbrite.com/ e/267764319287.

A conversation

Gibson’s Bookstore is pleased to join Books & Books, the Miami Book Fair, and indie bookstores across the country on March 1 at 8 p.m. to present Margaret Atwood, in conversation with Judy Blume, discussing Atwood’s new book, Burning Questions: Essays and Occasional Pieces.

In this brilliant selection of essays, the award-winning, best-selling author of The Handmaid’s Tale and The Testaments offers her funny, erudite, endlessly curious, and uncannily prescient take on everything from debt and tech to the climate crisis and freedom and the importance of how to define granola—and seeks answers to Burning Questions such as…

Why do people everywhere, in all cultures, tell stories?

How much of yourself can you give away without evaporating?

How can we live on our planet?

Is it true? And is it fair?

What do zombies have to do with authoritarianism?

In more than 50 pieces, Atwood aims her prodigious intellect and impish humor at the world, and reports back to us on what she finds. This roller-caster period brought the end of history, a financial crash, the rise of Trump, and a pandemic. From debt to tech, the climate crisis to freedom; from when to dispense advice to the young (answer: only when asked) to how to define granola, we have no better guide to the many and varied mysteries of our universe.

This is a ticketed virtual event, with a copy of Burning Questions included with each ticket, register at eventbrite.com/ e/265273950527.

Related Posts