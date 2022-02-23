Crafts, Drafts & Barrels upcoming

Concord Hospital Trust is pleased to present Crafts, Drafts & Barrels, an evening of spirit, beer and wine tasting, hosted by Martignetti Companies of New Hampshire. The event will be held March 18 at the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord and will include admission to take in the universe while you sip, dine and mingle.

Guests will sample local restaurants’ delicious food thoughtfully paired with exceptional spirits, craft beers, quality wines and creative mocktails from some of the best breweries, vineyards and distilleries in a unique venue. All proceeds from Crafts, Drafts & Barrels will support the expansion of services and programs at the Concord Hospital Cardiovascular Institute.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in New Hampshire. Because of an increasing need for complex specialty care for patients suffering from a wide variety of heart and vascular disease complications, coupled with the State’s aging population, Concord Hospital Cardiovascular Institute has developed a ‘one door’ pathway ready to serve those at higher risk with the highest level of cardiac and vascular care. Comprising top-notch physician and advanced practice provider teams, the Cardiovascular Institute aligns cardiac and vascular care into a comprehensive and integrated approach to meet the specialty care needs of our community members.

There are a variety of entry contribution levels available, with each providing their unique benefits for guests. Tickets contributions may be made at ch-trust.org or by calling Concord Hospital Trust (603) 227-7162. A limited number of tickets are available and advanced reservations are recommended.

Related Posts