Entertainment for the week of Feb. 24

Live music
Feb. 24
Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Connelly, Felix Hold and Mallory Wiess at Penuche’s
Feb. 25
The Honeybees at Penuche’s
Soggy Po’ Boys at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
Feb. 26
John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Josh Foster at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market in Eagle Square from 9 a.m. to noon
Andrew North at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 6 p.m.
Ryan Williamson at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Jam for Senie at Area 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.
Kilroy at Penuche’s
Iron and Wine with opener Hannah Cohen will be at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
Feb. 27
April Cushman at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7:30 p.m.
March 2
Rockin’ Daddios present an evening of doo wop at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.
March 3
Remembering the Green Martini at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
March 4
Justin Cohn at Pats Peak from 6 to 8 p.m.
Talisk at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
March 5
Tim Kierstead at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon
Kimayo at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 5 p.m.
Eric Marcs at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.
Neon Wave and LoVeSeXy at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.
March 6
Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.
Stage shows
“The Lifespan of a Fact,” produced by Lend Me a Theater, will be presented at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord for three weekends through March 6. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors and students, and $16 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased online at hatboxnh.com and can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315.
Comedy Out of the Box will be held at the Hatbox Theatre on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Discovering Magic at the Hatbox Theatre will be March 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Queen City Improv will come to the Hatbox Theatre on March 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats will be held at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24. Tickets are $54.50 and up.
Comedian Tim Dillon will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets $29.50 and up.
William Shatner will appear live following a screening of “The Wrath of Khan” at the Capitol Center for the Arts on March 3 at 7 p.m.
The Bank of N.H. Stage will screen the Bolshoi Ballet’s “Swan Lake” on March 6 at 12:55 p.m.
Red River Theatres
Licorice Pizza (R) Brash 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) enters a friendship with world-weary 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim) – a vulnerable union which exposes differences in their experience and temperament.
Belfast (PG-13) A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.
Flee (PG-13) Flee tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years.
Visit redrivertheatres.org for the latest showtimes.