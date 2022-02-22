Entertainment for the week of Feb. 24

The April Cushman Band, one of New Hampshire's hottest up-and-coming acts, will kick off the Live Music on the Lawn series at Concord Public Library on June 28 at 6 p.m. FILE - In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I. Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 that Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file) Steven Senne

Live music

Feb. 24

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Connelly, Felix Hold and Mallory Wiess at Penuche’s

Feb. 25

The Honeybees at Penuche’s

Soggy Po’ Boys at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Feb. 26

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Josh Foster at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market in Eagle Square from 9 a.m. to noon

Andrew North at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 6 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Jam for Senie at Area 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Kilroy at Penuche’s

Iron and Wine with opener Hannah Cohen will be at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Feb. 27

April Cushman at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7:30 p.m.

March 2

Rockin’ Daddios present an evening of doo wop at the Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.

March 3

Remembering the Green Martini at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

March 4

Justin Cohn at Pats Peak from 6 to 8 p.m.

Talisk at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

March 5

Tim Kierstead at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Kimayo at Concord Craft Brewing from 2 to 5 p.m.

Eric Marcs at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Neon Wave and LoVeSeXy at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

March 6

Chris Lester at Chen Yang Li from 3 to 6 p.m.

Stage shows

“The Lifespan of a Fact,” produced by Lend Me a Theater, will be presented at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord for three weekends through March 6. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors and students, and $16 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased online at hatboxnh.com and can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315.

Comedy Out of the Box will be held at the Hatbox Theatre on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Discovering Magic at the Hatbox Theatre will be March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Queen City Improv will come to the Hatbox Theatre on March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats will be held at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24. Tickets are $54.50 and up.

Comedian Tim Dillon will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets $29.50 and up.

William Shatner will appear live following a screening of “The Wrath of Khan” at the Capitol Center for the Arts on March 3 at 7 p.m.

The Bank of N.H. Stage will screen the Bolshoi Ballet’s “Swan Lake” on March 6 at 12:55 p.m.

Red River Theatres

Licorice Pizza (R) Brash 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) enters a friendship with world-weary 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim) – a vulnerable union which exposes differences in their experience and temperament.

Belfast (PG-13) A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.

Flee (PG-13) Flee tells the story of Amin Nawabi as he grapples with a painful secret he has kept hidden for 20 years.

Visit redrivertheatres.org for the latest showtimes.

