City newsletter

The city manager’s office sent out the City Manager’s Newsletter last Friday. The full newsletter can be found by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the “Newsletter” button. Here are some highlights:

City meetings

City meetings are held in person in Council Chambers at 37 Green St. (unless otherwise specified on the city’s calendar). Upcoming meetings include:

Zoning Board of Adjustment: March 2, 7 p.m.

City Council: March 14, 7 p.m.

Planning Board: March 14, 7 p.m.

Zoning Board of Adjustment: April 6, 7 p.m.

Work for the city

The city is hiring for several full-time and seasonal positions. For full-time employment, the city offers a very competitive total compensation package. Benefits include Medical, Dental, Life Insurance, Long and Short Term Disability Insurance, Flexible Spending Account (FSA), Dependent Care Reimbursement Account, Annual Leave, 12 Paid Holidays, Sick Time, Retirement, Optional 457 Plans and Wellness Program. Medical benefits start the first of the month after 30 days, plans feature deductibles as low as $500 per person, HSAs and some plans that the employee pays as little as 5% of the premium.

Family gym drop-in

Family gym drop-in times at the City Wide Community Center at 14 Canterbury Road are Monday, Feb. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, March 2, 1 to 4 p.m.; Friday, March 4, 1 to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. to noon.

PD bicycle auction

The Concord Police Department will hold its annual bicycle auction on April 23 at 10 a.m. Check the department’s Facebook page and the city website for more information.

