Entertainment Feb. 17 to 27

Live music

Feb. 17

New Hampshire Music Collective showcase at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 18

Crooked Organ Trio at Penuche’s

Feb. 19

Carleton Page at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market in Eagle Square from 9 a.m. to noon

Ken Budka at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 6 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Joey Placenti at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

The Tumble Toad at Penuche’s

Feb. 22

Shane Allessio at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 23

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Buskers’ Night In with Jordan Tirrell-Wyosocki and Friends at the Concord City Auditorium from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 24

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Connelly, Felix Hold and Mallory Wiess at Penuche’s

Feb. 25

The Honeybees at Penuche’s

Soggy Po’ Boys at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Feb. 26

John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Josh Foster at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market in Eagle Square from 9 a.m. to noon

Andrew North at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 6 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Jam for Senie at Area 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Kilroy at Penuche’s

Iron and Wine with opener Hannah Cohen will be at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Feb. 27

April Cushman at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7:30 p.m.

Stage shows

“The Lifespan of a Fact,” produced by Lend Me a Theater, will be presented at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord for three weekends from Feb. 18 to Sunday March 6. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for members, seniors and students, and $16 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased online at hatboxnh.com and can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315.

Comedy Out of the Box will be held at the Hatbox Theatre on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Dance Nation by theatre kapow will be held at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Feb. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. $23 students, $28 adults

Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats will be held at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24. Tickets are $54.50 and up.

Comedian Tim Dillon will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets $29.50 and up.

Red River Theatres

Licorice Pizza (R) Brash 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) enters a friendship with world-weary 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim) – a vulnerable union which exposes differences in their experience and temperament.

Parallel Mothers (R) On the verge of giving birth, two women (Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit), single and accidentally pregnant, bond despite a difference in age and social status. In Spanish with English subtitles.

Belfast (PG-13) A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s. (One night only on Feb. 17)

The Flying Ace (NR) An African-American WWI fighter pilot (Laurence Criner) returns from France to resume a job as railroad detective. (One night only on Feb. 23)

Visit redrivertheatres.org for the latest showtimes.

