Cheryl Miller art on exhibit

“Fade to Autumn,” a fabric collage by Cheryl Miller. “Seafoam,” a fabric collage by Cheryl Miller.

New Hampshire Art Association artist Cheryl Miller will have her artwork on display in an exhibit titled, “Stitched Together – Elements of Nature from Textile Fragments,” at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center beginning Feb. 21.

Miller is a textile artist who creates fabric collages using hand dyed cottons, batiks, and vintage fabrics that are stitched by machine. Her work incorporates an eclectic mix of old and new, traditional and contemporary elements.

She finds inspiration for her pieces from among other things – medieval tapestries and Claude Monet’s paintings, as well as daily walks with her dog, music and happenstance.

This exhibit is a series of textile collages inspired by the colors in nature – ocean blues, autumn rust, sage and plums.

“Each piece is made with small scraps of vintage and hand dyed fabrics that I machine stitched and raw edge appliqued,” Miller said.

“The compositions are mostly abstract but also incorporate some elements of landscape, trees or leaves,” she added. “The idea of these pieces is to evoke a mood through the use of color and focus on small details in nature.”

Miller exhibits her work throughout New England. She has a bachelor’s degree in Art History from Hope College, where she also studied studio art.

Originally a plein air oil painter, Miller learned traditional quilt making when she moved to New Hampshire in 1996. Residing in Concord, Miller is a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen and the New Hampshire Art Association.

Miller’s exhibit will run at the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center, located at 49 South Main Street, Suite 104, in Concord, from Feb. 21 through April 15.

The gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check the Chamber’s website at concordnhchamber.com for hours before visiting as they may vary. All work is for sale by contacting the N.H. Art Association at 603-431-4230.

