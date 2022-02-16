Bulletin board

Jazz sanctuary

Sunday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m., Jazz Sanctuary will share “Y’All Come! The Realm of God as Jazz Party!” at The First Congregational Church, 177 N. Main St. (corner of N. Main and Washington St.). This gathering will reflect the belief that the God-with-us of Christmas is in fact with us as much in the pre-Lent celebration of Mardi Gras as in the penitential tenor of Lent that follows. This spirited “jazz party” will feature vocalist and Pastor Emilia Halstead; percussionists Ed Raczka and Chuck Booth; saxophonist Joey Placenti; trombonist Jim Wildman; trumpeter and pianist Tim Wildman, accordionist Annelise Papinsick, and bassist and sound and video producer Jock Irvine. Our conversational guest will be New England College Professor of Art History, Inez McDermott, who will bring us artistic renderings of Carnival or Mardi Gras and of other forms of human celebration as depicted by a variety of artists.

Walker lectures resume

The Walker Lecture Series invites you to join us for Buskers’ Night In on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium. From singer-songwriters to jazz duos, fiddle music and even the Japanese flute, some of the area’s top musicians come together to share their music and their stories of experiences they had while “busking,” or performing in the streets. Hosted by Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki. Free; no tickets or reservations are required. For more information, visit walkerlecture.org.

Scholarship available

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs New Hampshire is honored to announce the creation of the Go Forth with Confidence NH Scholarship! This scholarship is the first of its kind in the Granite State. It was created to support survivors of domestic or sexual violence who are interested in obtaining a post-secondary education. GFWC NH is proud to report the first-ever scholarship was awarded this past May and a second scholarship in November. The club looks forward to awarding a third scholarship in May this year. A Zoom 3rd annual Evening of Unity Fundraiser is scheduled for April 22 to help raise funds for this scholarship. For tickets go to eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-evening-of-unity-fundraiser. For more information or wanting to contribute, please contact Mary McGahan at 603-731-6991 or mmc7377@gmail.com.

