Entertainment listings Feb. 10 to 19

Emily Karel as Hannah in "Mary and Me," now playing at the Hatbox Theatre.

Live music

Feb. 10

Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Andrew North and the Rangers at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Feb. 11

Bill Murry will present “New Worlds” at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 7 p.m.

Feb. 12

Tim Hazelton at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Dance New England at the Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m.

Chris Palermo at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Justin Cohn at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Mikey G. at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Feb. 15

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 16

Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 17

New Hampshire Music Collective artist showcase at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 19

Carleton Page at the Downtown Concord Winter Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon

Ken Budka at Concord Craft Brewing from 3 to 5 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Chen Yang Li from 7 to 10 p.m.

Joey Placenti at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Stage shows

“Mary & Me,” a play by Irene Kelleher, will be performed at the Hatbox Theatre from Jan. 28 to Feb. 13 with shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ireland 1986. Fifteen-year-old Hannah Brennan lives in a claustrophobic small town. Sure, she has friends, but no one who understands her, no one she can confide in who will listen to her. And she is going to need a lot of understanding.

Queen City Improv will be Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hatbox Theatre.

TheatreKAPOW will present “Dance Nation” at the Bank of N.H. Stage on Feb. 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. With all parts played by adult actors of middle age and beyond, the focus is drawn to the memory of the body and the memories that live in the body. A refreshingly unorthodox play, Clare Barron’s “Dance Nation” conveys the joy and abandon of dancing, alongside the changes to body and mind of its pre-teen characters as they peer over the precipice toward adulthood. Contains adult content. $23 students, $28 adults.

Red River Theatres

Licorice Pizza (R) Brash 15-year-old Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) enters a friendship with world-weary 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim) – a vulnerable union, which exposes differences in their experience and temperament. He’s a hustling small-time actor with Hollywood connections, while she’s still living at home, seeking direction in an unfocused life.

Parallel Mothers (R) In Spanish with English subtitles. On the verge of giving birth, two women (Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit), single and accidentally pregnant, bond despite a difference in age and social status. They lose touch after becoming mothers, but circumstances connect them again – creating a complicated friendship. Into this multilayered, mesmerizing (and often humorous) tale of motherhood and the importance of family ties, internationally acclaimed filmmaker Pedro Almodovar incorporates dark events in Spanish history, which current generations continue to grapple with.

Visit redrivertheatres.org for upcoming showtimes.

