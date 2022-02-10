Bulletin board

Vaccine clinic held at school

Recognizing the importance of protecting our community during the recent surge in COVID cases, the Capital Area Public Health Network (CAPHN) has partnered with Concord School District to offer a vaccine clinic Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Broken Ground School, 51 S. Curtisville Road, Concord.

All three FDA authorized vaccines will be available (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson)

First, second and booster shots will be available

Appointments are required and can be made through VINI at vini.nh.gov/providers/s/.

This clinic is open to ages 5 and up

Capital Area Public Health Network is an initiative of Granite United Way.

Upcoming Chamber events

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce presents ongoing event opportunities for the public. In February, community members will have the opportunity to connect directly with area healthcare professionals and learn about the challenges contributing to local hospital strain. Learn more about the following events and register at concordnhchamber.com.

Meet Your Chamber: Enjoy a light lunch on Feb. 16 from 12 to 1 p.m. while learning about Chamber member benefits. Meet other area professionals, and see how you can participate in the Chamber’s unique programs and community initiatives. Please note that attendees are requested to wear face masks at this event, unless eating or drinking. A virtual attendance option is available.

Challenges facing NH hospitals: On Feb. 24 from 9 to 10 a.m., the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce will host panel of experts who will share insight on strain felt by hospitals across the Granite State. This virtual forum aims to get to the root of the issue — whether it stems from a workforce shortage, high COVID-19 hospitalizations or NH’s mental health crisis – by talking to professionals who are on the front lines in the healthcare industry. This key issue impacts the delivery of emergency services across the state. Join the conversation and find out how this developing situation will affect you and your family. This event is generously sponsored by Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health.

